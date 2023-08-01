How much do Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz tickets cost? Price for watching the fight live in Dallas, Texas

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz tickets are still available, but they're going quickly.

'The Problem Child' is slated to face the former UFC superstar this Saturday night. For Paul, it'll be his first fight since suffering his first career loss to Tommy Fury in February. For Diaz, the bout will be his boxing debut.

Nonetheless, the 10-round affair will headline a DAZN and ESPN pay-per-view event. For fans looking to stay at home and watch the event, it's expected to cost $59.99, excluding the price of a subscription. For those outside America, the clash will stream through FITE TV for $49.99.

Most Valuable Promotions @MostVpromotions pic.twitter.com/YQVmYrH97r Most Valuable Promotions & Real Fight Inc. announce that Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz is now also available on ESPN+ PPV, making it the most widely distributed pay-per-view event of 2023 in the United States. Thank you to DAZN for its commitment to bringing the biggest and best fights… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

That being said, the fight itself is going down in Dallas, Texas, from the American Airlines Center. Luckily, tickets to the event are a lot less pricey than other events, such as last Saturday's clash between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr.

Starting ticket prices are $32, not including fees for the top deck of the arena. However, ringside seats cost upwards of $3,500 but come with additional VIP packages. Overall, compared to other boxing events, Saturday's clash between Paul and Diaz is cheaper than a lot of others.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz tickets: 'The Problem Child' discusses PPV hopes

While Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz don't have many tickets left to sell, many have their eyes on the PPV numbers.

To this point in his career, 'The Problem Child' has been a massive draw in the sport. It makes sense, given that he's coming over YouTube and Disney, and boxing names such as Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley.

However, his last fight against Tommy Fury was arguably the most profitable. According to estimates, the fight sold upwards of 800,000 pay-per-views on ESPN, one of Paul's highest-selling events.

Nonetheless, Jake Paul addressed his fight with Nate Diaz in a recent interview with MMAJunkie. There, he admitted that the clash is doing incredibly well, but might come slightly below his last bout with Fury.

In the interview, he stated:

"This is the most amount of interest we've had in terms of ticket sales, live gate. We're pretty much all sold-out. The highest average ticket prices for any of my fights. The first time my opponent had this much traction on social media in terms of the posts he's making about it. So I think it can exceed expectations. I would be happy with 400,000 or 500,000. But I'm also coming off of selling 830,000 with Tommy."