Jake Paul's business partner hits back at Claressa Shields' MVP fight offer claims

YouTube boxing icon Jake Paul's business partner Nakisa Bidarian has quashed rumors regarding MVP offering a contract to female boxer Claressa Shields.

Shields is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and also a three-weight undisputed champion. She currently boasts a perfect professional boxing record of 16-0 and secured a unanimous decision victory in her last outing against Danielle Perkins to become the first undisputed women's heavyweight champion. She is now set to clash with Lani Daniels on July 25.

The 30-year-old had a brief spell in MMA with PFL; however, she decided to walk away from the sport with a record of 2-1. Shields recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where she revealed that MVP had offered her a spot on their July card, but she expressed disappointment with the amount of money they offered.

"They offered me some money to fight on the July card, I think it was co-main against [Shadasia Green], but their money was nowhere near what I make. That's disrespectful."

In light of this, Bidariam took to social media to dismiss Shields' claims, stating that MVP had never made such an offer to the said boxer, or her representatives.

"MVP unequivocally never made an offer to Clarissa Shields / her promotor / her manager for any fight in 2025. Not even verbally."

Jake Paul agrees to fight sibling Logan in an MMA setting

Jake Paul appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show where he shared that he would agree to fight sibling Logan in an MMA setting.

Helwani brought up the incident when Logan previously stated that he would be willing to fight Jake in mixed martial arts. Jake responded:

"I'm guessing that's real. I didn't see him say that, but I'm guessing that's very real. For him that would level the playing field because we both have never done MMA. I'd be down to do it just for fun but I don't think that it would ever happen."

