Jake Paul's "chump change" offer is actually the most Jorge Masvidal has ever made in the UFC 

Jake Paul once offered Jorge Masvidal the biggest purse of his career but the Miami native declined it calling it 'chump change'.

'The Problem Child' and 'Gamebred' have had a complicated relationship in the last few years. They went from friends to enemies a number of times and even called each other out on multiple occasions. Back in 2021, Paul offered the Miami native a whopping $5 million plus a percentage of the PPV sales generated from the fight. However, Masvidal responded by saying:

"1. The UFC isn’t gonna let me go for chump change. 2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus PPV and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face."

Take a look at the tweet:

BMF.eth @GamebredFighter

2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face. Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jake Paul has publicly offered Jorge Masvidal $5million plus a percentage of PPV sales to fight him next: "Let's make it happen. That's the most you'll ever have gotten paid. Daddy Dana just has to let you out of your contract. You work for the UFC, you're a bitch." [IMPAULSIVE] Jake Paul has publicly offered Jorge Masvidal $5million plus a percentage of PPV sales to fight him next: "Let's make it happen. That's the most you'll ever have gotten paid. Daddy Dana just has to let you out of your contract. You work for the UFC, you're a bitch." [IMPAULSIVE] 1. The ufc isn’t gonna let me go for chump change.2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face. twitter.com/MichaelBensonn… 1. The ufc isn’t gonna let me go for chump change. 2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face. twitter.com/MichaelBensonn…

Masvidal added a separate offer for Jake Paul, asking him to sign for a one-fight deal in the UFC so they could fight. 'Gamebred' promised that both fighters would only be allowed to strike to make it an even playing field.

Take a look at the tweet:

BMF.eth @GamebredFighter If the ufc still says no because the money is still too low then come over to the ufc, sign a 1 fight deal and we can stipulate I can only box in the cage. If i do anything other than that I will forfeit my purse to you. Come on over and get paid and laid out. If the ufc still says no because the money is still too low then come over to the ufc, sign a 1 fight deal and we can stipulate I can only box in the cage. If i do anything other than that I will forfeit my purse to you. Come on over and get paid and laid out.

However, in a recent podcast with NFL wide receiver Tyreek Hill, when asked what his biggest purse was, Jorge Masvidal replied by saying:

"From a fight, the most, I'd say right around five m's (million), total. That ain't a bad night, you do the math, twenty-five minutes."

Take a look at a clip from the podcast:

MMA Mania @mmamania



: @cheetah_podcast Jorge Masvidal says his highest payday in the UFC was $5 million Jorge Masvidal says his highest payday in the UFC was $5 million 🎥: @cheetah_podcast https://t.co/qzaaBIMvEd

Jake Paul's boxing fight offer proved to be higher than what he has earned from a single fight. Fans were quick to call out Masvidal for calling $5 million chump change when he made the statement.

Jorge Masvidal describes what it feels like to get knocked out and choked out in the octagon

Jorge Masvidal is a UFC veteran. He has become a household name and attracted huge PPVs during his time fighting for the organization. Being so experienced, he has gone through every emotion and feeling in the ring.

While on the same podcast, Masvidal explained what it feels like to be choked out and knocked out:

"If I put somebody in a chokehold and right when they go to sleep, I let them out, nothing happens, nothings wrong, just the air supply was cut to the brain....and you didn't even feel it. When you get knocked out from a hit, your body does receive it in a different way," said Masvidal.

Jorge Masvidal explained that even though neither of them hurt, getting knocked out is much more dangerous than getting choked out because of the risk of injuries and the trauma the brain receives from the hit.

Take a look at the clip:

MMA Mania @mmamania



@cheetah_podcast Jorge Masvidal describes getting choked unconscious, getting knocked out, and dropped Jorge Masvidal describes getting choked unconscious, getting knocked out, and dropped🎥@cheetah_podcast https://t.co/Yy2JEq6Npb

Poll : 0 votes