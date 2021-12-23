"All you little bi***es can get it" - Jorge Masvidal has fighting words for Jake Paul, Conor McGregor, and Colby Covington

Now that he's "off the injury list," Jorge Masvidal has called out several fighters including Jake Paul, Conor McGregor, and Colby Covington in a video on his YouTube channel.

Masvidal uploaded a vlog of himself skiing in the mountains during his time of leisure. However, towards the end of the video, 'Gamebred' returned to business matters when he called out several fighters he accused of refusing to sign contracts to fight him. In the nearly 2-minute video, Masvidal said:

"I'm off the injury list and these little b***hes don't want to sign the contract. The contracts have been handed. It's in their f***ing face, they know I'm off the injury list. I'm trying to get some paychecks, but in the meantime, since I can't rip these b***hes up, I'm going to rip these mountains up."

The UFC welterweight star then proceeded to fire shots at some of his rivals. He didn't mention any specific names. But it isn't difficult to figure out which fighters he was referring to based on the colorful descriptions he provided.

"You little pu**ies got to blurt my name out, then actually sign the contract. From that little actress that works at Disney Channel [Jake Paul], forgot his name, he just fought. To the little b**** that sells cheap-a** whiskey [Conor McGregor] to the fragile motherf***er that's always getting his face broken [Colby Covington] – all you little b****es can get it, man. The one who's in England that was talking sh** [Leon Edwards], you too, man. Come on, one of you sign the dotted line. Let's go. Yes, I'm going to embarrass you and knock you the f*** out," said Masvidal.

Masvidal, of course, was supposed to fight Leon Edwards at UFC 269 this month. However, the bout was scrapped after 'Gamebred' pulled out due to an injury.

Check out Jorge Masvidal's vlog below:

Jorge Masvidal turns down Jake Paul's offer

In a recent episode of the Impaulsive podcast, Jake Paul publicly offered Jorge Masvidal $5 million to meet him in the boxing ring. However, Masvidal's manager Malki Kawa said Paul's proposition won't be enough to "start a convo" with 'Gamebred.'

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter

2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face. Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jake Paul has publicly offered Jorge Masvidal $5million plus a percentage of PPV sales to fight him next: "Let's make it happen. That's the most you'll ever have gotten paid. Daddy Dana just has to let you out of your contract. You work for the UFC, you're a bitch." [IMPAULSIVE] Jake Paul has publicly offered Jorge Masvidal $5million plus a percentage of PPV sales to fight him next: "Let's make it happen. That's the most you'll ever have gotten paid. Daddy Dana just has to let you out of your contract. You work for the UFC, you're a bitch." [IMPAULSIVE] 1. The ufc isn’t gonna let me go for chump change.2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face. twitter.com/michaelbensonn… 1. The ufc isn’t gonna let me go for chump change. 2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face. twitter.com/michaelbensonn…

Also Read Article Continues below

Masvidal then hopped on Twitter to reveal that his asking price was $20 million, referring to Paul's initial offer as "chump change." According to 'Gamebred' that amount of money would be enough to convince the UFC to let him fight Paul.

WATCH: Top 5 unbelievable moments of 2021 in the UFC!

Edited by David Andrew