Jorge Masvidal's manager says Jake Paul's $5 million offer "won't start the convo" for a potential fight

Jorge Masvidal's manager Malki Kawa scoffed at Jake Paul's offer of $5 million as a bargaining chip to kickstart negotiations for a potential fight.

Paul continues to scour the UFC’s welterweight division for potential opponents and Masvidal appears to be one of his targets. In an attempt to lure 'Gamebred' into his boxing circus, 'The Problem Child' publicly offered Masvidal $5 million in a recent episode of Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast.

Speaking about what's next for his blossoming professional boxing career, Paul said:

"Masvidal is like, 'I either fight the best people or I fight for money and you're neither one of those. You ain't paying the right amount of money.' Masvidal, I got an offer for you right now: $5 million guarantees, plus percentage of pay-per-views. That's the most you would ever have made as a fighter."

Shortly thereafter, the CEO of Masivdal's management agency hopped on social media to shoot down Paul's proposition. According to Kawa, the YouTube star's offer won't be enough to "start the convo" of negotiations for a potential match.

malki kawa @malkikawa Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jake Paul has publicly offered Jorge Masvidal $5million plus a percentage of PPV sales to fight him next: "Let's make it happen. That's the most you'll ever have gotten paid. Daddy Dana just has to let you out of your contract. You work for the UFC, you're a bitch." [IMPAULSIVE] Jake Paul has publicly offered Jorge Masvidal $5million plus a percentage of PPV sales to fight him next: "Let's make it happen. That's the most you'll ever have gotten paid. Daddy Dana just has to let you out of your contract. You work for the UFC, you're a bitch." [IMPAULSIVE] Lol 5mill won’t start the convo. twitter.com/michaelbensonn… Lol 5mill won’t start the convo. twitter.com/michaelbensonn…

Last Saturday, Paul called out UFC superstars Nate Diaz and Masvidal after knocking out former champ Tyron Woodley in their rematch. 'Gamebred' issued a response moments later on his Instagram, telling Paul "you can't f***ing afford me."

Malki Kawa says he's going to ask Dana White's permission for Jorge Masvidal to fight Jake Paul

Money isn't the only hurdle that could prevent a Jorge Masvidal vs. Jake Paul fight from coming to fruition. 'Gamebred', of course, is still under contract with the UFC, meaning he isn't eligible to fight outside the world's largest MMA promotion.

With that in mind, any conversation regarding a potential Masvidal-Paul matchup would have to go through UFC president Dana White. According to Kawa, bringing in the UFC boss is exactly what he was planning to do. During an interview with 'The Schmo' that took place before Paul vs. Woodley 2, Kawa said:

"You know Dana [White], bro we've had our moments, but I'm coming to Vegas in a couple of weeks with [Jorge] Masvidal and I'm gonna ask politely. I'll say, 'Dana look, you know you don't like this kid. [Tyron] Woodley just knocked him out. Let's just finish him off with Masvidal.' "

