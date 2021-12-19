"You can't f***ing afford me" - Jorge Masvidal shuts down Jake Paul's callout, asks 'The Problem Child' to come over to the UFC

Jorge Masvidal has clapped back at Jake Paul after the YouTuber-turned-boxer called him out. Paul called Masvidal a "b**ch" in his post-fight interview, following his knockout victory over Tyron Woodley.

'Gamebred' uploaded a video to his Instagram account where asked Paul to come over to the UFC if he wanted a fight with the Miami native. Masvidal said:

"Now to address that little b***h, what's his face, that f***er, listen man, you can't f***ing afford me. You understand? Me and all the names that you mentioned, you can't afford. I know... what you pay. You talk a big game. You say 50 million dollars, you have 100 million dollars. Bulls**t! If that was the case, [Floyd] Mayweather would have took the fight with your b***h a** but he hasn't because you don't generate that type of revenue."

The former two-time UFC title challenger went on to say:

"You can't afford me to come over. So, let me tell you a little secret about me then though, I fight for money or I fight the best in the world. You're neither, you understand? I know it hurts... I'll tell you what? Come on over to the UFC, sign on one-fight deal, let Dana [White] give you whatever the f**k he's gotta pay you, I'll break your jaw in front of the whole world, man. I promise you that. If you really want it, come get it."

Jake Paul called out Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal after his knockout victory

Jake Paul sent the world of combat sports into a frenzy after knocking out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in the sixth round of their rematch on December 18.

The 24-year-old then proceeded to call out Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, both of whom were in attendance for the event. Both UFC stars left the arena before Paul's post-fight interview.

In his post-fight interview with Ariel Helwani, Paul said:

"Masvidal and Nate Diaz, y'all are some b***hes for leaving this arena. I know you both don't want that shit. I'll take both of y'all next. Just get out of your contract with daddy Dana [White] and I'm going to f**k them up too."

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz are still under contract with the UFC. The latter has been campaigning for a fight in January, considering he has just one fight left on his current deal.

While Diaz appears eager to test free agency, Masvidal still holds aspirations of being an undisputed UFC champion.

Edited by C. Naik