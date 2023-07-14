Jake Paul's dream of fighting Conor McGregor one day ruthlessly crushed by training partner

It seems Jake Paul may never fulfill his wish to face Conor McGregor in the boxing ring. While it's no secret that Paul is itching to fight the Irishman, McGregor's training partner Kiefer Crosbie recently revealed that the YouTuber-turned-boxer lives in a fool's paradise and 'The Notorious' will never entertain his callouts.

Paul has been calling out McGregor for several years now. The two combat sports athletes have gone back and forth on social media multiple times and rarely have a kind word to say about each other. While their online interactions were initially fight-related barbs, the rivalry soon descended to personal insults and derogatory low-blows.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Kiefer Crosbie dismissed any chances of a potential Conor McGregor vs. Jake Paul fight. However, the UFC mega star's training partner offered to fight Paul instead, saying:

"I’d smoke Jake Paul, I’d smoke him. But obviously, it comes down to a name thing. The easy thing is, ‘Who’s he?’ That’s the easy way out of that fight, ‘Who’s Kieffer Crosbie?."

He continued:

"He’s calling out Canelo, calling out Conor, he knows them fights will never happen... I’m doing this my whole life, you can’t just jump into this sport and after two or three years think you can take on the world."

Jake Paul sees Nate Diaz fight as a stepping stone toward Conor McGregor clash

Despite Conor McGregor showing no eagerness to face Jake Paul in the cage or the boxing ring, 'The Problem Child' isn't giving up hope.

Paul is set to face former UFC star Nate Diaz in the boxing ring in August at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Given the bad blood between the two combat sports superstars, the eight-round fight is expected to make a huge pay-per-view splash. However, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is already looking ahead of his next fight.

Earlier this month, in an interview with talkSPORT, Jake Paul outlined his plans to get Conor McGregor to fight him next and claimed he'd be willing to face the Irishman in an MMA cage as well. He said:

"When I knock out Nate Diaz, I think Conor McGregor's going to see me, want a payday, and come and get knocked out... I told everybody that I would fight Conor in any form of fight because he, in my opinion, is that sh*t. I'll do MMA, I'm not afraid to step in there."

