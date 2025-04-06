Jake Paul's Dutch fiancee Jutta Leerdam accidentally trolls his father due to hilarious language barrier faux pas

Jake Paul's fiancee Jutta Leerdam elicited funny reactions from everyone in the room with her remarks regarding Paul's father. Leerdam quickly corrected herself and explained what she actually meant.

In a recent episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul asked Leerdam about her feelings on her soon-to-be father-in-law Greg Paul. In response, the Dutch described Greg as a wonderful person.

She continued by claiming that Paul's father talks a lot and has a ''small heart,'' which elicited humorous reactions from everyone on the podcast. She said:

''I think he [Greg Paul] is pretty great...He has a small heart. He just has a big mouth and talks a lot.''

Leerdam quickly realized her mistake and clarified that she meant for someone with a "small heart" to be someone good or cute on the inside. The speed skater explained that it is a term of affection in her nation.

''You have a big heart, and a big mouth, yeah.''

Check out their conversation below:

Last month, Paul announced his engagement with Leerdam in his social media post. Many fans rushed to the comments section to express their happiness. He captioned the post, writing:

We're engaged. We can't wait to spend forever together"

As for the combat sports scene, Paul gained a lot of detractors since making his way into the world of boxing. The 28-year-old is frequently criticized for facing opponents who are either significantly older than him or come from different backgrounds.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has a professional record of 11-1, including seven knockout victories. In his recent boxing outing last year, 'The Problem Child' faced Mike Tyson and secured a unanimous decision win.

Nakisa Bidarian discusses Jake Paul's next opponent

According to multiple reports, Jake Paul was set to face Canelo Alvarez at Cinco de Mayo in a cruiserweight bout. However, discussions were stalled after Alvarez signed a four-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh.

In a recent interview with SunSport, Paul's business partner Nakisa Bidarian revealed that they were interested in Gervonta Davis and opened up on the celebrity boxer's future, saying:

''Gervonta Davis, other than Jake Paul, is the only American pay-per-view box office star. And, Gervonta has called Jake a clown multiple times...'Tank' is a ferocious puncher, right? He's viewed as the modern Mike Tyson. So in some ways that story arc would have been perfect, but it just wasn't on the horizon. We're actively working on putting together Jake's fight for this summer. And we'll announce it as soon as we're ready.'' [H/t: The Sun]

