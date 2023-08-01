Jake Paul's girlfriend Jutta Leerdam stuns with never-seen-before vacation snaps in bikini - "Do you really exist??"

Jutta Leerdam recently raised temperatures after sharing some throwback beach pictures in her latest Instagram post.

The three-time Dutch speed-skating world champion is notably dating Youtube-turned-boxer Jake Paul, and the couple are often seen living it up together on social media. Recently, she achieved a significant milestone as the first female athlete to have a wax figure in the current sports zone at the renowned Madame Tussauds Museum in Amsterdam.

Leerdam posted the beach vacation pictures with the caption:

"Some of my favorite pictures I didn’t share of our sister trip last year. @merelleerdam @byanoukboonstra."

Fans were sent into a frenzy, and many took to the post's comments section to express their reactions.

One fan showered high praise on Jutta Leerdam and wrote:

"The most beautiful in the solar system."

Another fan wrote:

"How beautiful you are, Jutta!"

One awestruck user asked:

"Sorry if I make you laugh, but do you really exist????"

One fan quipped:

"How much do I love you."

Another chimed in, stating:

"Very aesthetic and yet a little sexy. Beautiful picture of a beautiful lady."

One user praised Jutta Leerdam's achievements and wrote:

"Sports Illustrated supermodel and NL champion."

Another user wrote:

"Wow baby, you are beautiful. A real miss."

When Jutta Leerdam discussed being in a relationship while being a professional athlete

As full-time professional athletes, it's no surprise that Jutta Leerdam and Jake Paul face some unusual challenges while dating. Apart from their success in the world of professional athletics, both have a massive following on social media and are considered to be major pop-culture icons.

Paul and Leerdam reportedly met via Instagram late last year after the polarizing YouTuber-turned-boxer broke up with his longtime girlfriend Julia Rose. The young couple is often seen sharing their moments and pictures with each other on social media.

During an episode of the "BS w/ Jake Paul" podcast in April, Leerdam and Paul discussed the various challenges they face every day as a couple. As an Olympian, the 24-year-old Dutchwoman outlined the problems with dating fellow sportspersons and said:

"I have a super busy life. I'm traveling all the time... I wouldn't recommend it [dating a fellow Olympian]. Because it's a small world and you're 24/7 together... Your private life isn't private anymore."

Building on her point, Jake Paul added:

"Definitely, definitely. It's a selfish lifestyle. You have to focus on yourself. We were kinda talking about this, like, you kinda have to put your career first."

Watch the full episode below: