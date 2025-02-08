Jake Paul's manager's firm offers eye-opening perspective on 'The Problem Child' and KSI as boxers: "Was announcing Canelo Alvarez next"

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul’s manager, Nakisa Bidarian, and his firm BAVAFA Sports have urged that Paul should not be compared to KSI, highlighting the stark difference in their levels of competition.

‘The Problem Child’ and KSI have often faced backlash from the boxing community for their choice of opponents, with many fans arguing that they shouldn't be considered real boxers. However, fighters and pundits alike have also acknowledged their role in bringing a new audience to the sport, helping revive interest in what some consider a dying combat sport.

Paul’s most recent boxing match saw him square off against boxing legend Mike Tyson in November last year. The bout faced heavy criticism due to the 31-year age difference between the two fighters. The match was scheduled for eight rounds of two minutes each, and the social media sensation secured a comfortable unanimous decision victory.

Meanwhile, KSI last competed in 2023 against Tommy Fury, suffering a decision loss, which marked the first defeat of his boxing career. The UK star is now scheduled to face MMA fighter Dillon Danis on March 29 in Manchester under the Misfits Boxing banner.

Recently, BAVAFA Sports shared a post mocking KSI's level of competition compared to Paul’s. The post highlighted that KSI’s scheduled 2022 opponent, Ivan Nikolov (3-20-2 record), was a mismatch, whereas Paul was in talks to face Canelo Alvarez. The post read:

“The track record is clear. This was actually an opponent KSI announced. Jake Paul was announcing undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez next week. Don't compare the two.”

Canelo Alvarez breaks silence after rumored Jake Paul fight falls through

Boxing fans have been left disappointed as the rumored Jake Paul vs. Canelo Alvarez fight appears unlikely to happen anytime soon. Despite Eddie Hearn previously suggesting that the bout could come to fruition, talks have reportedly fallen through, and the fight is not expected in the near future.

Meanwhile, Canelo Alvarez has signed a four-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh, further distancing himself from any potential bout with Paul. The undisputed super middleweight champion addressed the rumors in a video, making it clear that he only fights legitimate opponents and dismissing YouTube boxers like Paul. Alvarez stated:

"Hey guys, don't pay attention to anything from this f**king YouTuber. I just fight real fighters. No f**king around with Canelo. Come on, let's go."

Check out Canelo Alvarez’s comments below:

