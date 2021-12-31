Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions thanks fans after 'The Problem Child' wins ESPN Ringside's Knockout of the Year

The year 2021 had one last surprise for Jake Paul as his knockout against Tyron Woodley was voted ESPN Ringside's 2021 Knockout of the Year.

Paul's boxing promotion Most Valuable Promotions, commonly known as 'MVP', tweeted a message of gratitude to fans who voted for 'The Problem Child'.

Here's the post below:

Jake Paul viciously knocked out Tyron Woodley in their rematch, which took place in Tampa Bay, Florida on December 18th. The astonishing knockout was immediately praised by fans in the combat sports world.

The knockout is seen by many as proof of Jake Paul's stature as a boxer. This was Paul's second win against Woodley after the 24-year-old defeated the former UFC welterweight champion via split decision back in August.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting mmafighting.com/2021/8/29/2264… Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event #PaulWoodley Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event #PaulWoodley mmafighting.com/2021/8/29/2264… https://t.co/PHww5kciKO

Watch the finish below:

Jake Paul was originally scheduled to fight British boxer and heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's younger half-brother, Tommy Fury.

However, due to a rib injury and severe lung infection, 'TNT' had to pull out of the fight. He was then replaced by Woodley, who was eager to avenge his first loss against Paul.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jake Paul with a message to Tommy Fury on his UK-themed ring walk outfit: "Hey Tommy, wish you could've been here but watching from a TV is cool too." Jake Paul with a message to Tommy Fury on his UK-themed ring walk outfit: "Hey Tommy, wish you could've been here but watching from a TV is cool too." https://t.co/5jwQn80wvL

Now that the Paul vs. Woodley saga has come to an end, it remains to be seen who 'The Problem' child will take on next.

Jake Paul urged the fans to vote for Amanda Serrano as fighter of the year

Jake Paul recently took to Twitter to urge fans to vote for Amanda Serrano for ESPN Ringside's Female Fighter of the Year award. Amanda Serrano is currently signed to Jake Paul's promotional company, Most Valuable Promotions.

Retweeting ESPN Ringside's tweet, Jake Paul said:

"Vote for Amanda"

And to the 24-year-old's satisfaction, the boxing fans obliged his request as Amanda Serrano was voted the Women's Fighter of the Year 2021 by ESPN Ringside.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside



@Serranosisters Amanda Serrano was voted ESPN Ringside’s 2021 Women’s Fighter of the Year 🏆 Amanda Serrano was voted ESPN Ringside’s 2021 Women’s Fighter of the Year 🏆@Serranosisters https://t.co/COF6SDH0m2

Serrano is the current WBO, WBC and the IBO female champion and racked up three victories in 2021. Her most recent win came against Miriam Gutierrez in which Serrano put a brutal beating on the Spanish fighter and won by unanimous decision.

The Puerto Rican boxer received the coveted award, surpassing notable contenders like Clarissa Shields and Katie Taylor.

Edited by David Andrew