Jake Paul's trainer thinks Nate Diaz is the perfect opponent for him

Jake Paul’s trainer BJ Flores has asserted that Nate Diaz would be the perfect opponent for the YouTuber. Flores serves as the boxing coach of YouTube megastar Jake Paul.

BJ Flores – a boxing veteran who has competed in the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions during his career in the professional boxing realm – had words of high praise for both Jake Paul and Nate Diaz.

BJ Flores says Jake Paul has the X-factor

Jake Paul has lately been challenging many combat sports and non-combat sports personalities to fight him in a professional boxing match.

In an interview with The Schmo, BJ Flores was asked about Jake Paul calling out Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis, Nate Diaz, and even UFC President Dana White. In response to the same, BJ Flores stated:

“Well, you know Jake (Paul), Schmo, Jake does his own thing. Me being the trainer, I kind of stay in my own lane. I train him. But Jake, he’s a superstar. And he’s got that X factor that you can’t really teach. So, you know, Jake knows what he’s doing. We’re about to get one of these guys, you know. He’s looking forward to fighting Dillon Danis, Nate Diaz; a guy like that. If it leads him (Jake Paul) to Conor (McGregor) – obviously I respect Conor a great amount. I feel like Conor’s a great champion. But, you know, Jake wants these fights and he’s ready for him.”

BJ Flores wants Jake Paul to face Nate Diaz in what would be Paul’s next professional boxing bout

When questioned about whom BJ Flores would like to see his star pupil fight next at the earliest, Flores said:

“I mean I feel like the best fight out there for Jake right now would be Nate Diaz. I feel like Nate Diaz is a tremendous striker. He’s very good. He won’t take Jake seriously at all. He’ll come in thinking it’s going to be an easy fight. And I think it’ll do a lot of good show business, and I think we’ll come out on top. But yeah, I respect Nate – very good champion, great striker – But we’ve got the ace up our sleeves.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Jake Paul is 2-0 as a professional boxer and is an up-and-comer in the combat sports world at 23 years of age. Paul last fought in November of 2020, defeating former NBA player Nate Robinson via second-round KO.

Wow!



Jake Paul scored a highlight reel knockout on Nate Robinson and then called out Conor McGregor 😳 pic.twitter.com/l31pktaWiY — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) November 30, 2020

"I'm coming back for your a**." @NateDiaz209 wants to run it back asap with Masvidal. #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/eS04Zyt9cR — UFC (@ufc) November 3, 2019

On the other hand, Nate Diaz last competed in November 2019, losing his professional MMA bout contested under the UFC banner.

Nate Diaz fought Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight bout for the BMF title. Diaz lost the fight to Masvidal via third-round TKO, as the fight was waved off on the doctor’s advice due to the cuts Diaz suffered to his face.