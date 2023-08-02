Jake Paul scandals: From FBI raid to fake marriage, a look into the YouTuber-boxer's biggest controversies

As Jake Paul has grown, so has his list of controversies.

'The Problem Child' is set to return to action against Nate Diaz this Saturday night. Headlining a DAZN and ESPN co-promoted event, it'll be the first boxing match of Paul's career that'll be ten rounds. Nonetheless, the fight is considered arguably the biggest of his career.

That being said, with the spotlight on Paul, many take the time to discuss his lengthy list of controversies every time he competes. That's not exactly a shock, given his divisive nature. Even prior to his boxing career, he was controversial.

As far back as 2018, 'The Problem Child' has been embroiled in controversy. That year, he was seen rapping the 'n-word' while listening to a song. It's worth noting that he took heavy heat due to his brother, Logan Paul, filming his infamous 'suicide forest' vlog.

Nonetheless, that same year, the YouTuber-turned-boxer also had a fake wedding Erika Costell. Later, he did the same with Tana Mongeau, who described the situation with Paul as "hell" in a later admission. Those relationship issues led to a documentary, 'Inside the Mind of Jake Paul' being released.

In May 2020, Jake Paul was seen taking place in vandalism in the George Floyd Protests in America. Although, he alleged that he was there just to film the events, and didn't do anything.

Jake Paul controversies: The YouTuber's run-in with the FBI

Jake Paul's controversies took a turn in August 2020, for the worst.

That month, 'The Problem Child' had his mansion raided by the FBI. Federal investigators seized firearms from the house but later declined to charge Paul with any sort of crime in relation to the incident.

At the time, federal prosecutors stated that the raid was in conjunction with the May 2020 incident. However, Paul didn't face charges for that, as well as many other issues that he has been accused of. Also in the pandemic, he described COVID-19 as a 'hoax', which garnered backlash.

Lastly, Paul was also accused of sexual assault by two different women in 2021. To this stage, he has hit back at the allegations, describing them as false. Furthermore, he hasn't been charged in connection with the events, in a civil, or criminal proceeding.

To his credit, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has mostly stayed out of trouble recently. For his sake, let's hope it stays that way, just days out from his return against Nate Diaz.