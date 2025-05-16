Jake Paul seemingly lauds Dana White for landing promoter role for Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford boxing match 

Dana White's TKO Boxing is preparing to promote the highly anticipated match between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford as part of its inaugural event. Recently, Jake Paul shared his thoughts on White's role as the promoter for this exciting bout.

Ad

A few months ago, the CEO of UFC announced his entry into the boxing world as a promoter, teaming up with Turki Alalshikh and Nick Khan. TKO Boxing's first event is scheduled to take place on September 12 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Through a recent post on his X handle, 'The Problem Child' expressed his views on White's involvement as the promoter for this fight, stating:

"Dana White is the promoter for Canelo Crawford & he doesn’t have to put up 1 $. Fair play, Dana. Fair play."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

White is reportedly going to handle the promotion and production of the event, similar to his role with UFC events.

Daniel Cormier gets honest about Dana White promoting Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford

Dana White has established himself as one of the leading promoters in the combat sports industry. His involvement in the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight has heightened expectations for the event.

Ad

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier expressed his confidence in White. Claiming that the UFC CEO will deliver a "blockbuster event", Cormier said:

"Dana White’s going to promote this thing... I feel like it will bring a different level of interest into [boxing]… I wish I got to see it a couple of years ago when Canelo was a little smaller. I thought Canelo, he’s not as good as he was when he was fighting at 154, 160, because he’s a little bigger, carries more muscle, but I think it’s going to be a blockbuster event."

Ad

He added:

"It’s going to be one of the biggest pay-per-views we’ve ever seen, it’s going to be highly competitive, and I do believe that added element, that Dana’s going to be promoting, that Riyadh Season’s going to be promoting, it’s going to make more people tap into what’s going on in this big fight.”

Ad

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (5:44):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.