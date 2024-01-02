Jake Paul seemingly leaks Jorge Masvidal's fight news in deleted tweet after latter announces 'unretirement' 

Jake Paul has seemingly leaked Jorge Masvidal's fight news in a now-deleted tweet.

Masvidal is one of the most famous names in the world of MMA. With a career that lasted nearly two decades, 'Gamebred' retired from the sport back in April last year following his loss against Gilbert Burns. His loss at UFC 287 was also his fourth consecutive loss in the UFC.

While there have been some speculations about Masvidal potentially stepping inside the squared circle, it looks like that might be happening sooner than expected as 'Gamebred' recently took to X to announce that he has "unretired".

Despite not giving his fans any hints, Masvidal's next opponent was seemingly leaked by Paul who replied to the former UFC superstar by saying:

"Yeah yeah. Going to box Nate Diaz...whatever. Come see me when Dana gives you permission."

It is worth noting that Masvidal and Diaz have crossed paths inside the octagon before. The two met back in 2019 at UFC 244 with the BMF title on the line. The bout was won by 'Gamebred' by TKO via doctor's stoppage in the third round. That said, fans would certainly love to see the two lock horns again.

Colby Covington claims he has let all "feelings and emotions go" with Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal have had one of the most storied rivalries in the UFC. The two went from being close friends and training partners to bitter enemies.

Covington and Masvidal went on to face each other at UFC 272 when 'Chaos' emerged victorious via unanimous decision. However, not even their bout was able to resolve their issues as 'Gamebred' was charged with assaulting his former training partner outside a Miami steakhouse weeks later.

Speaking about his relationship with Masvidal, Covington claimed that he has put his grudge against 'Gamebred' behind him. He had this to say during his appearance on the PBD Podcast:

"I've let all feelings and emotions go with that guy, I could care less about him. I've already handled my business in the UFC. People saw in front of the world what I did to him...I'm levels above him, you know, in every sense of the word. Politically, spiritually, in the sports world. You know, he's retired, why are we even talking about a guy that's not even at the top?" [3:10 - 3:43]

Catch Colby Covington's comments about Jorge Masvidal below: