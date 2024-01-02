Jake Paul teases massive update on opponent for March 2 boxing return - "Got an offer 3 weeks ago"

Adding to the list of fight announcements on New Year's Day, Jake Paul gave his fans an update on his return.

Just over two weeks after his last victory over Andre August, Paul announced on X that he would be returning on March 2 in Puerto Rico. Paul also claimed his team sent out contracts to two potential opponents and the first to accept would be his next foe.

My team sent out two contracts today. Let’s see which of the two potential opponents accepts first. Saturday March 2nd. Puerto Rico. Live on DAZN.

As fans began to analyze the tweet in the comments, Tommy Fury became a popular suggestion on who Paul was alluding to.

"Bet. Like this tweet if Tommy Fury’s one of em."

However, Jake Paul shut the prediction down by claiming his team sent the former reality television star an offer three weeks ago without a response.

The two influencers first met in early 2023 with Fury winning by split decision.

"He got an offer 3 weeks ago. Been mum since."

With little known about who Paul intends to fight next, many assume the former YouTuber will aim for a more notable opponent than August. 'The Problem Child' also announced in his tweet that the fight will be on DAZN pay-per-view.

Who is Jake Paul going to fight next?

Jake Paul has provided his fans with an update on his next fight but did not specifically name any potential opponents.

Fans have already begun to predict who the two potential opponents Paul named could be ranging from Hasim Rahman Jr. and KSI to a ranked cruiserweight.

Some fans also speculated Jorge Masvidal could be in the conversation with the former BMF champion tweeting that he is unretired on Jan. 1. Paul dismissed Masvidal as a potential opponent by telling 'Gamebred' to box Nate Diaz.

Paul has previously claimed to be 'done' fighting former MMA fighters and wishes to proceed in pursuing a boxing career, though he remains active in taunting such fighters on social media. Some speculate that Paul is angling to face a ranked opponent to be taken seriously by fans and media.

Though speculation will always persist on social media, the announcement of Paul's fight with August proved that his next opponent may be unpredictable.