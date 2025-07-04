Jake Paul seemingly reacts to Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.'s arrest by bringing up rival Canelo Alvarez: "Canelo is next"

Just days after defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in Anaheim, California, Jake Paul has seemingly reacted to the Mexican boxing star's arrest to revive a long-standing rivalry with Canelo Alvarez.

Chavez Jr. was recently detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Los Angeles and is set to be deported to Mexico, where he faces charges linked to organized crime and arms trafficking.

The arrest comes in the wake of the Donald Trump administration’s newly passed immigration bill, which promises a massive expansion of detention capacity and a crackdown on visa overstays.

Chavez Jr., whose visa expired last year, is among the first major sporting figures affected by the policy. Paul didn’t directly comment on Chavez’s legal troubles. Instead, he used the moment to take a jab at Alvarez, who's gearing up to take on Terrance Crawford.

Paul took to X and wrote:

"Canelo is next."

Check out Jake Paul's X post below:

Paul has stated multiple times in the past that fighting Alvarez is his ultimate goal. He sees it as the biggest event possible in modern boxing and a personal test of legitimacy.

He also claimed that a contract was nearly finalized before Alvarez signed with Riyadh Season, which 'The Problem Child' believes was a way to avoid the fight. Alvarez, meanwhile, has hinted at an interest but only after his prime fighting days are over.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. arrest sparks backlash from legal team and family

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.’s arrest by ICE has drawn sharp criticism from his attorney and family. The former boxing champion was taken into custody on July 2 in Los Angeles and is facing deportation to Mexico. He is reportedly wanted on charges tied to organized crime and arms trafficking.

The Department of Homeland Security has labeled him a "Sinaloa Cartel affiliate" and announced that he is being processed for expedited removal.

Check out the X post below:

In response, Chavez Jr.’s attorney argued that the arrest is "outrageous" and it's "simply another headline to terrorize the community." According to a report by ESPN, his family also expressed disappointment, stating:

"We have full confidence in his innocence. We firmly believe that the proper course is to allow the competent authorities to carry out their work without external pressure or speculation." [H/t: ESPN]

