Jake Paul sends an encouraging video to Liverpool ahead of their Champions League Final game against Real Madrid - "Championship game, let's go reds"

Jake Paul seems to be in support of 'The Reds' in the upcoming UEFA Champions League finals between Liverpool F.C and Real Madrid C.F.

Posting a video on his official Twitter handle, Jake Paul encouraged the Jordan Henderson-led team to win against the Spanish club and lift the silver trophy for the eighth time.

Kicking the ball, 'The Problem Child' shouted:

"Let's go, Liverpool... Championship game, let's go reds... Mo Salah this one's for you"

You can check out the video from Paul below:

After defeating Villarreal and Manchester City in the semi-finals, Liverpool and Real Madrid will meet in the 2022 UEFA Champions League final (May 28). The Stade de France, which hosted the UCL finals in 2000 and 2006, will once again host the showdown between these two European heavyweights.

The final match of this season's Champions League campaign, a rematch of the 2018 final, will definitely be exciting. 'The Reds' would undoubtedly try their best not to repeat the mistakes they made in their last outing against Real Madrid, instead trying to seize every opportunity to avenge their Champions League defeat to the Spanish club in 2018.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 🤩



Los Blancos of Spain The Reds of England



Who's going to get the ultimate glory tonight? 🥶



@skworldfootball



#UCL It's Champions League Final Day!Los Blancos of SpainThe Reds of EnglandWho's going to get the ultimate glory tonight? 🥶 #UCL final It's Champions League Final Day! 🏆🤩⚪ Los Blancos of Spain 🆚 The Reds of England 🔴Who's going to get the ultimate glory tonight? 🥶@skworldfootball #UCL #UCLfinal https://t.co/Z2VDZRJXqO

California State Athletic Commission gives green flag to Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match

The California State Athletic Commission doesn't seem to have any issues with Jake Paul fighting Anderson Silva for his next boxing match.

CSAC's executive director Andy Foster stated on a recent episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani that the fight appears reasonable and that he has no objections to the matchup, but that everything would depend on the rules of the fight and how many rounds it would go.

Speaking to host Ariel Helwani, the CSAC director had this to say:

"I think so. I think so, yeah. I mean, Jake can fight. The idea that he can't fight? I mean, he absolutely can fight. But Anderson Silva beat Chavez Jr. down there and that was close, that's a real guy. And he beat him in Mexico a while back. He's in shape, he trains hard. I think that fight's reasonable. It depends on the fight rules, how many rounds."

Watch Andy Foster discuss MMA regulations and Paul vs. Silva below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Genci Papraniku