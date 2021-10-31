"I'm changing this w***ers name to Tommy Fumbles" - Jake Paul sends a message to Tommy Fury after their boxing showdown gets confirmed

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are finally set to fight. The bout has been made official, with Jake Paul confirming the news on Twitter.

@showtimeboxing @amaliearena Pucker up Timmy, it’s time to kiss ur last name and ur family’s boxing legacy goodbye. DEC 18th Im changing this wankers name to Tommy Fumbles and celebrating with Tom Brady. Tickets on sale November 10th! #PaulFury One Will Fall. @MostVpromotions @showtimeboxing @amaliearena Pucker up Timmy, it’s time to kiss ur last name and ur family’s boxing legacy goodbye. DEC 18th Im changing this wankers name to Tommy Fumbles and celebrating with Tom Brady. Tickets on sale November 10th!#PaulFury One Will Fall. @MostVpromotions @showtimeboxing @amaliearena https://t.co/IFStMpJul5

The bout has been in the works for a long time with the pair expected to face off after Jake Paul beat Tyron Woodley by split decision. The two ended up having an altercation backstage at the arena. The match comes with some stipulations, as Paul alluded to in his tweet. If 'The Problem Child' wins, Tommy Fury has to change his last name to Fumbles.

The bout is currently scheduled for December 18 with tickets on sale starting November 10. The fight takes place in Tampa Bay, Florida, USA.

The trash talk is going to be an interesting start to the build-up as both men have been jawing at each other for months. Tyson Fury even weighed in on the bout, saying his brother will need to win in order to keep the Fury last name.

Jake Paul has amassed a boxing record of 4-0 with wins over Nate Robinson, Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley highlighting his resume. He is now looking to make it 5-0 and add an actual boxer to his record.

Tommy Fury boasts an undefeated record of 7-0. His last victory came against former Bellator MMA fighter Anthony Taylor.

How the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury match came together

The two have been circling each other for months. Tommy Fury famously starred on the English reality TV show Love Island where his popularity rose. He has been involved in the boxing world since he was born with his father, John Fury, being a boxing cornerman, bare-knuckle fighter, and professional boxer.

Full episode: Pain Game Ep.5John Fury: Tommy is FINISHED if Jake Paul WinsFull episode: youtu.be/MhnIk4ZAdxo Pain Game Ep.5John Fury: Tommy is FINISHED if Jake Paul Wins Full episode: youtu.be/MhnIk4ZAdxo https://t.co/0d48CJjdsc

Jake Paul had been looking for opponents with name value and also enough combat sports experience to justify the matchup. This was the perfect situation. The pair fought on the same card back in August and their backstage altercation solidified the match up.

It will be interesting to see how Jake Paul reacts to someone of a similar size with in-ring experience in the boxing world.

