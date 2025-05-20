Jake Paul shares discouraging update on potential KSI boxing match while detailing future goals: "I'm clearly fighting everybody"

The biggest fight in the influencer boxing space may never come to fruition and Jake Paul knows exactly who to blame. Years into a heated rivalry filled with callouts, diss tracks, and near-deals, Paul now says a bout with KSI is dead in the water.

Ad

He says the drawn-out negotiations have dragged on longer than the Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao clash and points fingers at KSI's team, calling them unserious and inactive. Paul, who's now 11-1 as a pro, believes he's carrying the sport on his back while his UK counterpart fades into irrelevance.

Sharing his thoughts in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Paul said:

"This is a longer negotiation than Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao... I'm clearly the one who's an active fighter. I'm clearly fighting everybody. So who's the problem? It's clear as day. They just aren't a serious boxing brand or a serious boxing business."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

While the KSI drama simmers, Paul’s next test is already on the calendar against a solid opponent. On June 28, he’ll face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at the Honda Center in Anaheim in what could be the most legitimate test of his career.

Chavez Jr., once a WBC world champion and heir to a Mexican boxing dynasty, is also battling criticism around fitness, discipline, and past addiction issues. But he brings a 61-fight resume and real pedigree into the ring.

Ad

Paul has been brutal in his verbal jabs, saying he’ll expose Chavez Jr. and make him an embarrassment to Mexico. But the 39-year-old veteran insists Paul’s resume is padded and promises to break him down in the later rounds.

Jake Paul hypes up Holly Holm's return to the boxing ring with Most Valuable Promotions

Jake Paul is fired up about Holly Holm’s boxing comeback under his Most Valuable Promotions banner. He called it another legendary moment for MVP, reflecting on watching Holm as a kid and reminding fans that she was a boxing world champion before her UFC fame.

Ad

Paul says she’s coming back to reclaim a belt, and her return is set for July 11 at Madison Square Garden. Speaking about Holm's boxing return in the aforementioned interview with Ariel Helwani, Paul said:

"I watched her [Holly Holm] growing up in the UFC and a lot of people don't know that she was a boxing champion. And so now she's going to return and get the belt back."

Ad

Check out Jake Paul's comments below (27:30):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.