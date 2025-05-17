Darren Till calls out KSI for his next fight while making intriguing proposition involving Logan Paul and Jake Paul

Darren Till impressed everyone at the recent Misfits event with a dominant win over Darren Stewart, dropping the fellow ex-UFC fighter twice in eight rounds to secure a unanimous decision win. The fight saw Till control early with a knockdown in the first round before sealing the deal with another in the final seconds.

In a foul-mouthed tirade that forced DAZN to apologize, Till repeatedly let loose expletives while praising Stewart’s toughness and revealing he broke his hand during the bout. Riding high on the win, Till wasted no time targeting his next opponent, calling out KSI directly and even proposing a tag-team scenario to take on Jake and Logan Paul if KSI refuses to step up.

He also ridiculed the Paul brothers and name-dropped Mike Perry and Jorge Masvidal as other potential opponents. He said:

"No one wants to f*cking fight me... where is KSI the little c*nt? Are we going to fight? I can get down to the weight, come on. You know you can fight... Otherwise me and you are going to have to tag-team those c*nts Jake and Logan [Paul]."

He added:

"No one wants to fight... Tommy Fury's fighting someone in Europe for £20,000, they're [the Pauls] a pair or muppets so what's next? I don't know what's next... Mike Perry, Jorge Masvidal, any of them c*nts."

Check out Darren Till's post-fight comments below:

Darren Till reflects on his UFC career and his striking prowess

Darren Till believes he hasn't lost his edge when it comes to striking. Despite setbacks in the UFC, he believes he still belongs with the elite, especially in stand-up battles.

While grappling has cost him fights, Till remains confident that no one truly outclassed him on the feet, barring Jorge Masvidal. That belief has pushed him toward boxing, where he has been performing well. Speaking about his striking prowess in an interview with MMA Fighting, he said:

“Every time I was in a striking match in the UFC, apart from [Jorge] Masvidal, no one could really beat me. [Robert] Whittaker didn’t beat me on the feet, no way. Stephen Thompson didn’t beat me on the feet. ‘Cowboy’ [Donald Cerrone] didn’t. [Kelvin] Gastelum didn’t. Derek Brunson didn’t even though he beat me, [Dricus du Plessis] didn’t. My losses have always come the way of grappling and a little bit lower level than that, even though I’m not.”

Check out Darren Till's comments below (2:50):

