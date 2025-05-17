Mike Perry calls out Darren Till after Englishman's boxing victory over Darren Stewart: "Now come correct"

Mike Perry wants to get back in action after Darren Till’s latest boxing win. Till scored a unanimous decision over fellow Brit Darren Stewart at Misfits & DAZN X Series 21, nearly sealing it with a vicious left hand in the final round.

It was Till’s third straight boxing win since parting ways with the UFC. Perry took to social media right after the fight, calling Till out and demanding the Englishman “come correct.”

He took to X and wrote:

"Good fight , now come correct and let’s make it happen."

Check out Mike Perry's X post below:

Till left the UFC in 2023 to chase opportunities in boxing, racking up exhibition wins over Mohammad Mutie, Anthony Taylor, and now Stewart. Perry, meanwhile, has carved out a name for himself in the combat sports scene. Since jumping into bare-knuckle boxing, 'Platinum' has turned into a cult figure with violent wins and a growing fanbase. He also squared off against Jake Paul and succumbed to a sixth-round TKO loss.

Darren Till Proposes two-fight deal to Mike Perry

Darren Till wants a two-fight showdown with Mike Perry in boxing and bare knuckle respectively. While Till isn’t thrilled about risking his face in BKFC, he’s willing if Perry accepts a boxing bout first.

Till admits he's not interested in bare-knuckle for the violence alone, but he's game under the right terms. More surprising, though, is Till’s desire to eventually return to the UFC. He reflects on his fanbase, past UFC success in striking exchanges, and even regrets over being too hard on himself after losses.

Shedding light on his plans to fight Perry in an interview with MMA Fighting, Till said:

“I think we both do want to fight each other. His manager’s having a little c*ck off with me at the moment. Malki [Kawa] sort your shit out, mate, you little crab. I’d love for it to happen. I think it’s going to happen at some point because we’re both there all the time. He’s got his promotion, they offered me some money to fight. It’s good money to be fair. Was it enough? I don’t know." [H/t: MMA Fighting]

He added:

“I’d love to fight him towards the end of this year [and] we can make it happen. We’ve got to get the weight right and stuff like that because I am the bigger guy. He knows that... I’ve never really talked about our sparring, but he likes to talk about sparring. I punched him from pillar to post. What’s he on about? I’d love to fight him, I really would and he’s a good guy. He’s a family man. He’s made a lot of money. I’m not a hater. I’m happy for the guy.”

