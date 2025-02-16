Jake Paul shares five-word disrespectful yet hilarious reaction to Nate Diaz celebrating Valentine's Day in Paris

Social media has been buzzing over Nate Diaz's recent vacation to Paris. Now, Diaz's former rival Jake Paul has responded to the same with a humorous remark.

Diaz and his wife, Misty Brown, recently traveled to Paris for Valentine's Day. Like the former UFC fighter, Brown hails from Stockton, California. Rumor has it that the couple has been dating since they were young. In addition, Diaz and Brown have one son and two daughters.

ESPN MMA on Instagram posted a few pictures and a video of Diaz and his wife spending their Valentine's Day evening in Paris, and captioned it:

"They were having too much fun together 😂 (SWIPE)"

Check ESPN MMA's post featuring Nate Diaz spending Valentine's Day in Paris with his wife:

The post caught the attention of Paul, who poked fun at the 39-year-old, commenting:

"I paid for this trip"

Jake Paul's comment [Screenshot courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram]

Diaz made his boxing debut against Paul in 2023 and lost by unanimous decision. In 2024, there were rumors that the two would meet inside the octagon. However, there has been no news regarding their contest.

Dustin Poirier mocks Nate Diaz and Paddy Pimblett for their comments

Recently, Dustin Poirier revealed that he would fight a legend, before hanging up his gloves. There were rumors that Poirier might lock horns with Paddy Pimblett, however 'The Diamond' made it clear that his next opponent would not be Pimblett.

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz sided with the Liverpool native and mocked 'The Diamond' , writing on his Instagram story:

"Fight Paddy pu*sy, he better than you''

Pimblett then reshared Diaz’s remarks on his Instagram story and wrote:

"@natediaz209 knows his sh*t, he's a real G. @dustinpoirier fight BSD when he's rank 12 but not me, you know what would happen.''

Check out Nate Diaz and Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

Paddy Pimblett's story [Screenshot courtesy: Paddy THE BADDY Pimblett on Instagram]

Meanwhile, the Louisiana native had a reply for both Diaz and 'The Baddy' as he wrote:

"You guys will try to attach your name to anything for clout and clicks but guess what... It's Legends Only!"

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:

