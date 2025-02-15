  • home icon
"Power couple right there!" - Fans react to Dustin Poirier sharing Valentine's Day post for wife with an adorable caption

By Krittika Chakrabarti
Modified Feb 15, 2025 07:35 GMT
Dustin Poirier shares heartfelt valentine&rsquo;s day post on Instagram, dedicated to his wife Jolie Poirier, and fans flock to the comment section to share their reactions [Image Source: @mrsjoliepoirier on Instagram]
Dustin Poirier shares heartfelt Valentine's Day post on Instagram dedicated to his wife Jolie. [Image courtesy: @mrsjoliepoirier on Instagram]

Dustin Poirier recently shared a Valentine’s Day post for his wife, Jolie Poirier, sparking a flurry of fan reactions. The former interim champion has carved out a remarkable UFC career and is now balancing his passion for combat sports with growing personal priorities.

Poirier has made it clear that he's at the end of his fighting career, eyeing a retirement bout this summer in his home state of Louisiana, after which he intends to dedicate all his time to family and business endeavors.

His recent Instagram post celebrating Valentine’s Day with his wife, Jolie, offers a peek into their relationship.

Check out Dustin Poirier's post below:

Fans soon flooded the comments section with praise, applauding the couple. One fan enthusiastically remarked:

“Power couple right there! 👏”

Others commented:

“Just a sharp couple—💎s”
"You gotta fight Ilia for your retirement fight. Win or lose, you’re a legend man.”

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to Dustin Poirier&#039;s Valentine&#039;s Day post [Screenshots Courtesy: @dustinpoirier on Instagram]
Fan reactions to Dustin Poirier's Valentine's Day post [Screenshots Courtesy: @dustinpoirier on Instagram]

Dustin Poirier responds to Paddy Pimblett and Nate Diaz

Dustin Poirier recently made headlines during an appearance on ‘The Jim Rome Show’ when asked if he would consider a fight with Paddy Pimblett. Poirier brushed off the matchup against the up-and-coming Brit, claiming that his retirement fight will be against a fellow legend.

Nate Diaz then took to Instagram to slam Poirier, suggesting he should step up to fight Pimblett. 'The Baddy' then chimed in, revealing why he believes 'The Diamond' isn't interested in fighting him.

In response to the mounting chatter, Poirier fired back on Instagram with a definitive message:

"You guys will try to attach your name to anything for clout and clicks but guess what... It's Legends Only!"

Check out Dustin Poirier's response below:

Edited by C. Naik
