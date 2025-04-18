Jake Paul shares four-word reaction as Amanda Serrano fires back at Claressa Shields over ‘disrespectful’ remarks

Jake Paul expressed his thoughts on the ongoing disagreement between Amanda Serrano and Claressa Shields. Serrano recently slammed Shields for her remarks about the former's promotion company.

For context, Shields was not pleased with Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) co-founder Nakisa Badarian's comments about her potential matchup with Alycia Baumgardner. In an interview on April 13, Badarian stated that the undefeated boxer would have to match Baumgardner's weight if she wanted a huge payday, earning a mockery response from Shields.

Shields' comments didn't sit well with Serrano, who fights for the MVP. In an X post, the 36-year-old issued a strong message for 'T-Rex', writing:

''Claressa you are one of the best and I will always admire what you have accomplished. But over the past three years you have constantly made disrespectful comments about my company, my promoter, my accomplishments and the people I care about, who have changed my life and have made it a point to support women’s boxing on the biggest stages possible. It’s time to recognize this and move forward on separate paths. I will always be a big fan of your in ring accomplishments. Stay Well''

Paul reposted Serrano's thoughts, writing:

''Big boss has spoken''

Even though they have recently clashed, Serrano and Shields have always treated one another with respect, which was evidenced by the time when 'The Real Deal' called Shields the greatest of all time in a private conversation on Instagram.

Shields also offered her support when Serrano's title defense against Nina Meinke was called off last year owing to the latter's eye issue. The two then exchanged heartfelt messages on social media.

As for their recent boxing matchups, Shields became the undisputed heavyweight champion by securing a unanimous decision win over Danielle Perkins earlier this year. Meanwhile, Serrano is preparing for a trilogy fight with Katie Taylor on July 11.

When Claressa Shields called out Jake Paul for a potential boxing matchup

In an interview with USA TODAY Sports earlier this year, Claressa Shields voiced confidence in her ability to defeat Jake Paul, if they ever met in a boxing ring.

Shields then expressed her disappointment over Paul's performance against Mike Tyson, saying:

''People who are against that are just sexist and they don't know boxing. It's very strange to me that they think that a YouTuber can beat a woman boxer who has two Olympic gold medals, [multiple] world titles and fought as a heavyweight... Jake Paul showed that he has not gotten better with his skills. He needs to train harder and better.'' [H/t: MMA Junkie]

