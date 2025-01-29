Jake Paul shares honest opinion on potentially fighting brother Logan Paul after teasing special event: "I don’t have to be the one to lose"

Jake Paul is open to facing Logan Paul after rumors of the two squaring off circulated online. 'The Problem Child' weighed in on his chances against his brother in a boxing contest.

Jake and the co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, Nakisa Bidarian, recently made an appearance on the RING CHAMPS podcast, where they discussed the 28-year-old's boxing career. The possibility of him facing Logan prior to the Mike Tyson fight last year was one of the topics that was brought up. In response, the YouTuber-turned-boxer said:

''I’m okay with fighting my brother because I wouldn’t have to be the one that dealt with losing. Seriously. Emotionally, if that would scar him, then he shouldn’t do it. But if he’s going to sign up, I don’t have to be the one to lose.''

When one of the hosts made a hilarious remark about Paul being bullied by his brother in his childhood, the 28-year-old responded:

''Which also plays into it a little bit.''

Check out Jake Paul's comments below (49:07):

The rumors about their fight began after Logan took to social media and hinted at a possible boxing contest with Jake on March 27 by posting an edited photo of them facing off. He captioned the post:

''The moment you’ve waited a decade for… March 27 on @streamonmax''

Jake has a professional boxing record of 11-1, including seven knockout victories. He is often criticized for taking on opponents significantly older than him, such as Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva. In his most recent boxing appearance, 'The Problem Child' faced Tyson and secured a unanimous decision win.

Meanwhile, Logan has had little success in boxing but has built a reputation for himself in WWE. 'Maverick' is set to appear at this year's Royal Rumble event.

Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul was reportedly called off due to Dana White's animosity towards Jake Paul

According to multiple reports, Conor McGregor was expected to face Logan Paul in a boxing contest in India later this year. However, Dana White denied all claims about their fight. A source reportedly told the Daily Mail that White's feelings towards Jake Paul affected the fight:

''Dana White hates Jake Paul. There is a constant tumultuous attitude towards each other, and they have a never-ending feud because Jake continues to call out Dana on how he treats his fighters and how they get paid, even the president couldn't get Dana White and the Paul brothers in any type of agreement to work together if he wanted, that is how deep this goes." [H/t: Givemesport]

