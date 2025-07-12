Jake Paul shares potential Anthony Joshua fight timeline, recalls the Englishman's threats: "He said he's gonna k*ll me"

Jake Paul is confident that a potential fight against Anthony Joshua will happen in the foreseeable future. Paul, an influencer-turned-professional boxer, has expressed his ambition to become a world champion. To achieve this, he has called out several prominent boxers, including Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, Gervonta Davis and Anthony Joshua, among others.

In a recent interview with IFN Boxing, Paul was asked if there was any fighter from the UK he was particularly interested in facing. Paul replied:

"Anthony Joshua, baby! It can happen."

When further questioned about his conversation with Joshua, Paul shared:

"He said he's going to do two more fights, I'll do two more fights and then we'll [fight] in 2026. But he's down. He said he's going to k*ll me, and that I'm going to have to fight for my life. And I was like, 'Alright. Let's get it, big boy!'"

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

Eddie Hearn reveals their team's stance on Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn's views on influencer boxing and crossover fights have evolved over time. Initially a vocal critic of celebrity or influencer boxing, Hearn has acknowledged its commercial success and widespread appeal in recent years.

During a recent interview with Boxing News, Hearn addressed the possibility of a fight between Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul, stating:

"After speaking to his excellency last night, I'm actually... In this mad world we live in, I wouldn't be surprised. Our focus is to fight Tyson Fury, but if he needs a fight before then... If that's Jake Paul, and you guys want that fight, I know the numbers would be massive, the world would want to see it. I spoke to AJ about it. He says, 'If you want me to flatten Jake Paul, I'll do it.' And I know there will be a lot of happy people, but that's what Mr. Paul has done... If we can do business with MVP, they're doing great at the moment, in this crazy world, you never know, baby."

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments below (8:14):

In terms of their recent performances, Paul is coming off a unanimous decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28. Meanwhile, Joshua suffered a fifth-round knockout defeat against Daniel Dubois in the IBF heavyweight title fight in September 2024.

