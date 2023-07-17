Jake Paul shuts down critics by revealing live $10M offer on the table for Nate Diaz to fight him in MMA

Jake Paul has revealed a whopping $10 million offer to Nate Diaz to fight him in an MMA bout after their boxing match while snapping back at critics.

"For all the clowns saying “why don’t you fight Nate Diaz in the cage.” I made that offer to him from the start. $10M to fight me in PFL after we box on August 5th. Offer is still there Nathan."

Check out his tweet below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul For all the clowns saying “why don’t you fight Nate Diaz in the cage.” I made that offer to him from the start. $10M to fight me in PFL after we box on August 5th. Offer is still there Nathan. #PaulDiaz

Jake Paul has fought MMA fighters like Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva and defeated them in boxing matches in the past. He has been on the receiving end of criticism for choosing fighters from MMA backgrounds and then beating them in boxing. Earlier, UFC president Dana White took a dig at the internet personality while speaking on the Jim Rome Show.

“So as soon as he loses, he goes back to a 40-year-old MMA fighter who’s smaller than him, not his weight...Listen, it’s just one of those fights. I know that some people are into this. It’s just not what I’m into. It’s not my thing." [The Jim Rome Show]

Watch the video below:

Jake Paul's tweet is a reaction to a chorus of such criticism built around him for fighting MMA fighters. His new offer, according to him, challenges Nate Diaz for an MMA match in the PFL MMA promotion after their boxing match. Paul and Diaz are set to clash with each other in a boxing bout on August 5, 2023, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Jake Paul claims Francis Ngannou is making more than people thought

A boxing showdown between Tyson Fury and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is scheduled to take place in October in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The expectation of Ngannou's purse sparked speculation, with conflicting reports online. Jake Paul, however, jumped in to clear the air and claimed that Francis Ngannou could be easily making over eight figures from the fight.

"To all the twitter geniuses: 8 figures = $10,000,000+ and Francis deserves every bit of it."

Check out Paul's tweet below:

Ngannou vacated the UFC heavyweight title after developing disagreements with UFC president Dana White over his purse.