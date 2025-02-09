Jake Paul slams Conor McGregor while doubling down on Canelo Alvarez-Turki Alalshikh criticism: "He’s more washed than a laundromat"

Jake Paul recently took a jibe at Conor McGregor while ranting about his capacity to promote the Canelo Alvarez fight better than Turki Alalshikh. Paul labeled McGregor a "washed" fighter.

A few days back, several reports mentioned that Paul and his managing authority, Most Valuable Promotions, were trying to negotiate his next fight against the noted Mexican icon Canelo Alvarez. However, Alvarez ignored Paul's offer to sign a four-fight deal with the head of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh. As a result, Alalshikh currently holds the authority to organize Alvarez's fights. Alvarez's association with Alalshikh also meant curtains for Paul's negotiations.

Trending

'The Problem Child' expressed his disgust at Alvarez's disregard in an X update in which he accused the former undisputed super middleweight champ of "ducking" and called himself the "new face of boxing."

Expand Tweet

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Paul doubled down on his take recently with a rant about being superior to Alalshikh in terms of generating revenues from fights and drawing attention to them. But this time he took McGregor in his firing range and labeled him a washed-up fighter:

"No matter how much money they [Turki Alalshikh and Co.] spend, they won’t be able to make a bigger fight than me and Canelito [mocking Canelo Alvarez]. That irked them to the core. And don’t say Conor [McGregor]… He’s more washed than a laundromat. Dummies [Turki Alalshikh and Co.] could have made Canelo September fight so much bigger by letting us do our thing and me taking his names to the masses. But they knew I was KO his little a*s."

Expand Tweet

Former UFC middleweight schools Jake Paul for trying to fight Canelo Alvarez

Many boxing fans have criticized Jake Paul regularly for his choice of rivals. The Ohio native defeated retired UFC fighters to earn the initial victories on his record before moving on to fight regular boxers. Still, fans accused him of hand-picking low-caliber opponents to boost his chances of winning.

Paul may have intended to shut his critics by taking on the former undisputed super middleweight champ, Canelo Alvarez next. However, former UFC middleweight Derek Brunson recently pointed out how the fight would be a similar affair as Paul would enjoy a significant weight advantage over Alvarez. 'The One' mocked 'The Problem Child' by reposting his initial diss for Alvarez with a caption that read:

"Bruh was trying to fight a 150-pound guy at 200-pounds. Have some shame 😂😂😂"

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.