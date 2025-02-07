Former UFC middleweight mocks Jake Paul for accusing "owned slave" Canelo Alvarez of 'ducking': "Have some shame"

A former UFC star mocked Jake Paul after his derogatory remarks about the Mexican boxing icon, Canelo Alvarez. Paul bad-mouthed Alvarez after the negotiations for a fight between the two fell flat.

Paul is no stranger to criticism from fans. Initially, the boxing community derided his call to fight retired UFC fighters inside the ring to boost his record. 'The Problem Child' moved on to fight regular boxers after a few victories over retired UFC fighters.

However, he was still accused of choosing low-caliber rivals. Paul's last fight against the 58-year-old Mike Tyson also received flake from fans.

A few days back, several reports revealed that Paul's next encounter is being negotiated against Alvarez. But the Mexican's recent association with Turki Alalshikh caused the talks for the Paul vs. Alvarez encounter to fail.

The YouTuber-boxer lashed out at Alvarez, labeling him an "owned slave" following the failure of the negotiations. Paul's X update read:

"Breaking news: Canelo Alvarez ducked me Jake Paul and is now an owned slave with no regard for the pride of the Mexican people who support him on US soil. it’s not surprising when his whole career he has done nothing for the sport of boxing outside the ring. I’m the new face of boxing..."

However, the former UFC middleweight, Derek Brunson, highlighted a legitimate reason behind the failure of the negotiations. He reposted the X update with a caption pointing out how the "200lbs" weighing Paul wanted to fight Alvarez who weighs about "150lbs". He penned:

"Bruh was trying to fight a 150lb guy at 200lbs. Have some shame 😂😂😂 "

Turki Alalshikh seemingly fired shot at Jake Paul after bagging four-fight deal with Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez had the offer of joining hands with either Jake Paul or Turki Alalshikh for his next fight. The Mexican ditched Paul to sign a four-fight contract with the Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, which had Alalshikh going on a rant.

Alalshikh publicized the news of scoring the deal with Alvarez with an X update. He also portrayed himself as the "lion" in it while labeling his rival party as "sheep". The entire situation indicates that Alalshikh might have been talking about Paul only. He wrote:

"Don’t mess with the lion 🦁… 4 fights for Canelo with Riyadh Season … The Deal is done 🥊 … A Lion 🦁 doesn’t lose sleep over [the] opinion of a sheep 🐑… Fear the lion 🦁 not the jungle 🤷🏻‍♂️"

