Jake Paul slams KSI for teasing a fight with Austin McBroom, claims the Englishman is avoiding him

Jake Paul has slammed KSI for teasing a fight with Austin McBroom. The younger Paul brother has claimed that British YouTuber KSI is avoiding him.

Austin McBroom is a prominent name in the social media influencer community. McBroom is a well-known YouTuber who recently headlined a celebrity boxing event against TikTok star Bryce Hall.

The event pit YouTubers against TikTokers, with several notable social media influencers representing the two platforms fighting one another in boxing matches. As noted, the fight between Austin McBroom and Bruce Hall headlined the show. McBroom ended up dominantly defeating Hall via third-round TKO.

The white-collar boxing event generated a considerable amount of buzz in social media influencer circles and the combat sports community. Following his victorious showing at the much-discussed event, McBroom later suggested that he’d be willing to fight fellow YouTubers KSI and Jake Paul. KSI, on his part, asserted that he’d be open to a fight with Austin McBroom.

Addressing KSI’s assertion, Jake Paul jibed at him for his willingness to fight McBroom whilst having avoided 'The Problem Child'. Paul took to his official Twitter account and responded to KSI with the following tweet:

Lol.



KSI immediately jumping at the opportunity to fight Austin.



I guess “music tours” and “COVID” were only in the way of him fighting me



🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 20, 2021

The social media influencer community’s fans and influencers are currently divided in their opinion regarding Jake Paul’s accusations against KSI.

Paul’s supporters note that he’s been challenging KSI to a boxing match over the past several months, only to be turned down by the Brit, who cited COVID-19 travel restrictions as the reason for not accepting the fight.

On the other hand, KSI’s supporters have explained that he doesn’t owe Jake Paul a fight or even an explanation. They believe that KSI is a much bigger star, particularly in his native UK, and doesn’t necessarily have to fall in line with Jake’s demands for a fight.

Jake Paul has vowed to defeat KSI and avenge Logan Paul’s loss to the British YouTuber

KSI (left); Logan Paul (right)

Jake Paul and his older brother Logan Paul have competed against Deji and his older brother KSI in white-collar boxing matches in the past. Jake beat Deji via fifth-round TKO, whereas Logan and KSI fought to a majority draw in their matchup.

Logan Paul and KSI subsequently faced each other in a professional boxing match as well. KSI won this matchup via split decision. In the aftermath of Logan’s defeat to KSI, Jake Paul has consistently maintained that he’ll beat KSI and avenge his brother’s loss.

Nevertheless, the long-awaited fight between Jake Paul and KSI is yet to come to fruition. Currently, KSI is likely to box against Austin McBroom next. Meanwhile, Jake Paul is set to fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a professional boxing match on August 28th, 2021.

