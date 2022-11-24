Jake Paul recently shared his two cents regarding the KSI–Dillon Danis beef. The YouTuber and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner have announced that they will settle their differences in the ring on January 14.

KSI and Danis have traded words online for years and were involved in a scuffle during Misfits Boxing's weigh-in event last week. Things seem to be getting more personal as fight night edges closer. Both men took aim at each other's moms, causing Jake Paul to release a tweet telling them to grow up:

"These clowns almost 30 and shaming each others moms to try and sell a fight."

Jake Paul @jakepaul These clowns almost 30 and shaming each others moms to try and sell a fight. These clowns almost 30 and shaming each others moms to try and sell a fight.

ksi @KSI 🏿 🏿 🏿 🏿 🏿 🏿 🏿 @dillondanis I pray your mum gets to see me knock you out in person on January 14th I pray your mum gets to see me knock you out in person on January 14th 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 @dillondanis https://t.co/cRJmxTw2JL

Whilst Danis is an accomplished jiu-jitsu player with a record of 2-0 in MMA, he has never competed in boxing. KSI, on the other hand, has experience in the 'sweet science' and could have the advantage over his opponent come fight night.

Furthermore, Danis hasn't competed in MMA since 2019, whereas KSI fought two boxers on the same night earlier this year and won both fights.

Dillon Danis has bad intentions for KSI come fight night, but the mismatch in boxing skills may be too great.

Jake Paul responds to taunt by KSI over Twitter

Paul and KSI have recently gone back-and-forth over Twitter, following the Englishman's snarky remark about Paul's opponents.

Despite the success that 'The Problem Child' has enjoyed throughout his short-but-eventful pro boxing career, he has come under some criticism too. The naysayers have focused on the selection criteria of Paul's opponents.

Many of Jake Paul's opponents are former MMA fighters who are far past their prime. KSI referenced this point when he tweeted the following:

"Who was the last person that Jake Paul fought that was under 30?"

ksi @KSI Who was the last person that Jake Paul fought that was under 30? Who was the last person that Jake Paul fought that was under 30?

'The Problem Child' then quote-tweeted KSI and took aim at Dillon Danis' boxing and MMA credentials to undermine the YouTuber's next matchup:

"Won’t be you since your own team says you need two more fights to be “ready” for me. You are a duck. Slim would have been a better test then a guy who has two fights in his entire MMA “career” that ended 3.5 years ago and has never punched someone in a fight."

Jake Paul @jakepaul ksi @KSI Who was the last person that Jake Paul fought that was under 30? Who was the last person that Jake Paul fought that was under 30? Won’t be you since your own team says you need two more fights to be “ready” for me. You are a duck. Slim would have been a better test then a guy who has two fights in his entire MMA “career” that ended 3.5 years ago and has never punched someone in a fight. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Won’t be you since your own team says you need two more fights to be “ready” for me. You are a duck. Slim would have been a better test then a guy who has two fights in his entire MMA “career” that ended 3.5 years ago and has never punched someone in a fight. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

