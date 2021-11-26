'I'd like to thank the boxing gods for all the a** whooping's I've been giving'- Jake Paul says he's missing another Thanksgiving day feast to stay in fighting shape

Social media star turned boxer Jake Paul has been making major moves since entering the world of boxing. Paul already has four pro-boxing bouts under his belt and is set to face Tommy Fury for his 5th pro-boxing bout on December 18th.

Even though Jake Paul has been criticized on many occasions for the opponents he has chosen, nobody can doubt the fact that the 24-year-old puts his heart into boxing and does not take it lightly, unlike many social media stars.

'The Problem Child' is very dedicated towards the sweet science of boxing which has cost him the opportunity to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast for the third year in a row. Paul recently took to Twitter to talk about the same and also proceeded to thank the boxing gods for all the "A** whooping's" he's been giving.

Take a look at what he posted:

Jake Paul @jakepaul This will be my 3rd Thanksgiving in a row where I’m in a training camp & not able to eat much



Thankful for my team in camp making sacrifices & to every1 who’s supported me on this boxing journey



As mentioned by the 24-year old, he has missed out on three Thanksgiving feasts. In 2019, he was in a training camp for his fight against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib. In 2020, he was in training camp for his fight against former NBA player Nate Robinson.

Jake Paul's sacrifices have yielded great results for him so far. It will be interesting to see whether Paul can continue this run as he gets ready to face Tyson Fury's younger brother Tommy.

Can Jake Paul beat Tommy Fury?

With the fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury just weeks away, the question a lot of people have been asking is, can Jake Paul beat Tommy Fury? Well, the odds certainly don't look to be favoring 'The Problem Child' at the moment.

For the first time in his pro-boxing career, Jake Paul is an underdog heading into the fight and not many people have backed him to get the job done against 'TNT'. However, Paul is determined to shut down critics this time around after beating his first 'real' opponent in the form of Tommy Fury.

