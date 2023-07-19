Jake Paul trains like a beast for Nate Diaz fight: See the intense workouts

Jake Paul provided fans with a behind-the-scenes look into his intense training camp ahead of his boxing bout with Nate Diaz, which is scheduled to take place on August 5.

Paul uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where he documented his training camp and provided a glimpse into a typical day in terms of his workouts, diet, and rehabilitation. He mentioned that he prefers doing his ice baths in the morning because of its benefits:

"A lot of people hit the ice bath after practice but I hit that sh*t before. Wakes me up in the morning and I get a ton of energy from it, so I think it's good before practice, after practice, and then after my second practice. So, I'm hitting this like three times a day." [1:47 - 2:00]

'The Problem Child' also brough up that he made some adjustments to his lifestyle following his loss to Tommy Fury. He mentioned that he remained disciplined with his training following the fight and has had noticeable results, saying:

"I've just ate so much cleaner this camp and stayed in shape after the last fight. I was in the gym pretty much two-days after the fight...Nate's a dead man. A dead man walking. It's a good last fight for him." [6:20 - 6:41]

It will be interesting to see the impact 'The Problem Child's training will have on his performance as his boxing bout against Diaz will be contested in a 10-round fight.

Check out the full video:

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn believes Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz will be a mismatch

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn weighed in on the upcoming boxing bout between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz and noted that he believes it will be a mismatch.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour last month, Hearn told host Ariel Helwani that the YouTuber-turned-boxer is the favorite to win convicingly. He mentioned that he believes the fight won't last too long and that 'The Problem Child' will finish the former UFC title challenger:

"I know you love Nate Diaz and I love...but listen, I've only met him a couple times, what a gent. But for it to be a mistmatch against Jake Paul...Yes [he's getting smoked]...It won't go four [rounds]."

Happy Punch @HappyPunchPromo pic.twitter.com/q4lRYGpgka Eddie Hearn says Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz is a mismatch that won’t go 4 rounds