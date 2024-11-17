Jake Paul, Tristan Tate, Donald Trump Jr. and others react to Mike Tyson's emotional statement after loss: "Lost half my blood and 25lbs"

Many notable personalities reacted to Mike Tyson's post-fight statement after his recent loss against Jake Paul on Nov. 15. Tyson returned to professional boxing competition after two decades to fight Paul, who is 31 years younger than him.

The fight was originally scheduled to take place in July. However, it was postponed until November after Tyson's health scare required medical attention on a flight. In a recent post on X, Tyson shed light on the hurdles he overcame to make it to the fight and shared his thoughts on what the experience meant to him:

"This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time. I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won. To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you."

Several famous personalities took to the comments section and shared their thoughts on Tyson's recent boxing performance.

Reactions to Mike Tyson's statement

Paul vs. Tyson was heavily criticized due to the massive age gap between the pair. While many expected Paul to outclass the 58-year-old legend, Tyson made it to the final bell of the eight-round contest.

Paul was the more active fighter and inflicted damage from the outside. However, he did not chase a finish aggressively, presumably out of respect for Tyson. The judges scored the contest 80-72, 79-73, 79-73 for Paul.

The event took place at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. It was the first boxing event to stream live on Netflix.

