Jake Paul trolls Floyd Mayweather and Tyron Woodley following their recent training session

‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul has trolled Floyd Mayweather and Tyron Woodley following their recent training session.

Jake Paul posted a series of tweets targeting Mayweather and Woodley after Woodley’s recent social media posts about training with Mayweather.

shiver me timbers pic.twitter.com/oHYhNj7X93 — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 1, 2021

All three of Jake Paul’s tweets seem to be a jibe at Floyd Mayweather and Tyron Woodley being considerably older than him. However, one of the tweets also includes a reference to Paul’s fight against Nate Robinson.

The tweet featured an image of Robinson posing with Mayweather. This image was juxtaposed alongside an image of Robinson KO’d in the ring after his fight against Jake Paul. Paul thereby appears to have insinuated that although Woodley trained with Mayweather, just like Robinson, Woodley too would be knocked out by Paul.

Jake Paul, Floyd Mayweather, and Tyron Woodley are an unlikely mix of combat sports athletes

Tyron Woodley (left); Jake Paul (right)

'The Problem Child' is a YouTube megastar who’s currently regarded as one of the most successful social media influencers in the world. Paul made his professional boxing debut in January 2020 and has amassed a record of 3 wins and 0 losses.

Jake Paul’s social media influence, his past work with organizations like Disney, and his penchant for going all out with trash talk have helped him become one of the biggest draws in combat sports today.

On the other hand, 'Money' is considered one of the greatest boxers of all time. Floyd Mayweather retired from professional boxing after his blockbuster "Money Fight" against MMA megastar Conor McGregor in August 2017. Mayweather is also one of the biggest box office draws in combat sports history.

Mayweather has, however, competed in a couple of exhibition boxing matches in the ensuing years. His most recent exhibition came against none other than Jake Paul’s older brother, Logan Paul. The Mayweather vs. Paul boxing matchup took place on June 6th, 2021.

Although no official winner was announced, and the fight wasn’t going to have any impact on either fighter’s record, it turned out to be one of the most-watched combat sports events of the 2021 calendar year.

Jake Paul is relatively new to professional fighting, and Floyd Mayweather has long retired from professional combat sports. On the other hand, Tyron Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion who is set to venture into the world of professional boxing.

'The Chosen One' is coming off a first-round submission loss against Vicente Luque at UFC 260 in March 2021. He parted ways with the UFC after the Luque fight and is now scheduled to make his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul on August 28th, 2021.

