Jake Paul trolls KSI with extensive "excuse list" after Englishman hints at retirement, fans react: "Jake kinda cooked"

Jake Paul recently posted an extensive list of supposed excuses after KSI hinted at retiring from fighting. Bad blood between the two YouTuber-turned-boxers has been building for years, but it appears as though a fight between them is unlikely.
The Englishman was scheduled to fight Dillon Danis in Manchester under the Mistsfits banner. However, he was forced to withdraw from the contest due to illness. He then claimed that he was unsure about returning to the boxing ring in the future. Some fans trolled KSI for this statement, and 'The Problem Child' chimed in.
On X, Paul shared an "excuse list" on behalf of his British contemporary, comprising reasons like KSI's musical endeavors, fight location options, and ring size, among others. The image in his post was titled:
"KSI's excuse list —"
"Jake kinda cooked."
"Playing chess, he knows your brother well so are we the fans getting played?"
“Enjoying buildup too much” will never not be crazy."
"From a guy that fights elderly men."
KSI claims Jake Paul is scared to fight him: "They are terrified"
KSI recently explained why he and Jake Paul have not fought, despite years of negotiations. The British YouTuber believes his rival is "terrified" to step into the ring with him.
'The Nightmare' claims he has always been on board for a fight against 'The Problem Child'. However, he accused Paul's manager, Nakisa Bidarian, of avoiding the bout out of fear of his client losing. In an interview with Demetrious Johnson, KSI said:
"Obviously, I'd love to fight and beat Jake Paul. That's a guy who's been over my head for so long. I feel like I'm a level above him. I want to show that. But I feel like they are terrified. They know it's a huge risk. If they lose to me, they are finished. No one will care, that's it."
He continued:
"Nakisa wants to rinse out Jake Paul as much as possible. Squeeze out as much money as they can before they maybe, eventually get to the fight with me. At that point, win or lose, they don't care. They already made enough money"
