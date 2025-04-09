Jake Paul trolls KSI with extensive "excuse list" after Englishman hints at retirement, fans react: "Jake kinda cooked"

Jake Paul recently posted an extensive list of supposed excuses after KSI hinted at retiring from fighting. Bad blood between the two YouTuber-turned-boxers has been building for years, but it appears as though a fight between them is unlikely.

Ad

The Englishman was scheduled to fight Dillon Danis in Manchester under the Mistsfits banner. However, he was forced to withdraw from the contest due to illness. He then claimed that he was unsure about returning to the boxing ring in the future. Some fans trolled KSI for this statement, and 'The Problem Child' chimed in.

On X, Paul shared an "excuse list" on behalf of his British contemporary, comprising reasons like KSI's musical endeavors, fight location options, and ring size, among others. The image in his post was titled:

Ad

Trending

"KSI's excuse list —"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Jake Paul's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans then took to the comments section of the above post to share their reactions, with one writing:

"Jake kinda cooked."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others commented:

"Playing chess, he knows your brother well so are we the fans getting played?"

“Enjoying buildup too much” will never not be crazy."

"From a guy that fights elderly men."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan comments [Screenshot courtesy: @jakepaul on X]

KSI claims Jake Paul is scared to fight him: "They are terrified"

KSI recently explained why he and Jake Paul have not fought, despite years of negotiations. The British YouTuber believes his rival is "terrified" to step into the ring with him.

Ad

'The Nightmare' claims he has always been on board for a fight against 'The Problem Child'. However, he accused Paul's manager, Nakisa Bidarian, of avoiding the bout out of fear of his client losing. In an interview with Demetrious Johnson, KSI said:

"Obviously, I'd love to fight and beat Jake Paul. That's a guy who's been over my head for so long. I feel like I'm a level above him. I want to show that. But I feel like they are terrified. They know it's a huge risk. If they lose to me, they are finished. No one will care, that's it."

Ad

He continued:

"Nakisa wants to rinse out Jake Paul as much as possible. Squeeze out as much money as they can before they maybe, eventually get to the fight with me. At that point, win or lose, they don't care. They already made enough money"

Check out KSI's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Krishnan Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.



Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.



Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.



Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.



In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.