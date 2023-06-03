Jake Paul has responded to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship's (BKFC) president David Feldman after he stated that the BKFC 41 event in April did not do as well as he'd anticipated.

BKFC 41 was touted to be the biggest event in the organization's history as it featured a host of ex-UFC talent. The card was headlined by former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold taking on Mike Perry as well as Eddie Alvarez and Chad Mendes going to war in the co-main event.

Feldman revealed that they had been expecting to do well over 200,000 pay-per-view buys for the event but only managed slightly "north" of six figures:

"We anticipated to do more pay-per-views than we did. We still did good. We did six figures in pay-per-views, a little north of six figures, which was very, very good for us. We projected to do almost double that though." [H/t Unlocking the Cage]

Following Feldman's comments, Jake Paul responded on Twitter by claiming that it's almost an impossible challenge to rack up serious pay-per-view numbers. 'The Problem Child' added that there are few fighters on the planet capable of doing so:

"Selling PPV is really hard. Less than 10 fighters in the world can truly move six figures on their own consistently. Piracy is rampant, competition for eyeballs non-stop. Doing a million buys today is like doing two million buys ten years ago. Boxing’s current PPV movers no matter the opponent (headlined 3 or more PPVs and did more than 200K in each): Global PPV movers: - Tyson Fury - Canelo - and….Jake Paul. US PPV movers: - Gervonta Davis - Errol Spence Jr - Deontay Wilder. UK PPV movers: - Anthony Joshua"

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Boxing’s current PPV movers no… MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting BKFC president says BKFC 41 PPV buys fell below expectations, claims event had more than 700,000 illegal streams mmafighting.com/2023/6/2/23747… BKFC president says BKFC 41 PPV buys fell below expectations, claims event had more than 700,000 illegal streams mmafighting.com/2023/6/2/23747… https://t.co/tcwuLC1mR0 Selling PPV is really hard. Less than 10 fighters in the world can truly move six figures on their own consistently. Piracy is rampant, competition for eyeballs non-stop. Doing a million buys today is like doing two million buys ten years ago.Boxing’s current PPV movers no… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Selling PPV is really hard. Less than 10 fighters in the world can truly move six figures on their own consistently. Piracy is rampant, competition for eyeballs non-stop. Doing a million buys today is like doing two million buys ten years ago. Boxing’s current PPV movers no… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Jake Paul claims that he is the biggest fight for Conor McGregor

Jake Paul has hit back at Conor McGregor following the Irishman's comments during his interview with Ariel Helwani last month. Whilst speaking with the MMA journalist, McGregor referred to Paul as a "donkey."

During an appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, 'The Problem Child' fired back at the UFC star. According to Jake Paul, he is the biggest fight McGregor could take in boxing and promised to beat the Irishman:

“I think Conor McGregor is funny as f**k… Guess what, Conor? I’ll beat the f**king f**k out of you, and you can’t box as good as me, and I’m gonna do to Nate what you couldn’t, which is knock him the f**k out… But that money fight will always be there. And when I knock Nate Diaz the f**k out, and you realize I’m the biggest fight for you, call me, and I’ll answer.” [27:18-28:03]

Catch Paul's comments here:

Poll : 0 votes