Jake Paul asks fans to vote for Amanda Serrano for ESPN Ringside Awards' Female Fighter of the Year

Jake Paul has urged his fans to vote for Amanda Serrano for the ESPN Ringside Awards' Female Fighter of the Year. Serrano, who is signed to Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, was recently revealed as one of the nominees for the award.

Retweeting ESPN Ringside's tweet, Jake Paul said:

"Vote for Amanda"

Amanda Serrano has been nominated alongside Katie Taylor, Mikaela Mayer and Alycis Baumgardner. Serrano recently fought in the co-main event of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2. She also fought in the co-main event of Paul's first fight against Woodley back in August.

Amanda Serrano has been reaping benefits ever since working with Jake Paul. The 33-year-old has made a substantial amount of money in her last two outings and is now a millionaire.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 underperforms in pay-per-view sales

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 has massively underperformed when it comes to pay-per-view sales. As per boxing insider Steven Muehlhausen, Paul vs. Woodley 2 generated less than 65,000 pay-per-view buys in the U.S. However, these numbers are just from cable/satelitte records; the digital streaming numbers are yet to be disclosed.

Steven Muehlhausen @SMuehlhausenJr Sources: Have learned that Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 "bombed" on cable/satelitte PPV. Numbers are below November's #AEW Full Gear which did under 65,000 buys on terrestrial TV. Streaming numbers are unknown. #boxing Sources: Have learned that Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 "bombed" on cable/satelitte PPV. Numbers are below November's #AEW Full Gear which did under 65,000 buys on terrestrial TV. Streaming numbers are unknown. #boxing

This is a massive slump when compared to Jake Paul's first outing against 'The Chosen One' which sold nearly 500,000 pay-per-views. Official numbers are yet to be released by Showtime and it is hoped that digital streaming numbers will raise the bar.

However, If these numbers are true, it will be a massive setback for 'The Problem Child'. Especially considering the kind of superstars he hopes to go up against in the future.

Jorge Masvidal ridiculed Jake Paul for selling just 65,000 pay-per-views. Masvidal and Paul have been engaged in a back and forth with Paul recently calling out 'Gamebred' for a boxing match.

After hearing about the pay-per-view sales of Paul's latest matchup, Masvidal took to Twitter to take shots at 'The Problem Child' and said:

"Bi**h boy can’t afford the big boys Never again do I want to hear my name associated with the fake. 3 0 5 day is coming #supernecessary"

Take a look at Jorge Masvidal's tweet below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter Bitch boy can’t afford the big boys Never again do I want to hear my name associated with the fake. 3 0 5 day is coming #supernecessary Bitch boy can’t afford the big boys Never again do I want to hear my name associated with the fake. 3 0 5 day is coming #supernecessary https://t.co/XloN8Kex88

Edited by David Andrew