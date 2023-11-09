Jake Paul vs Andre August tickets: Where can you buy them and how much do they cost?

Jake Paul is back at it again, ready to throw fists and settle scores in the ring. This time, he's gearing up to face off against Andre August, and the battleground is set at Caribe Royale Orlando in the heart of Florida on December 15.

For fans eager to witness the clash live, the ticket scramble begins on November 9 at 1 pm (ET). The pricing tiers cater to various pockets, with the entry ticket costing a reasonable $50. However, if you're gunning for the ringside royal treatment, be prepared to splash out up to $2,000 for the prime seats.

Expand Tweet

The event also offers an online avenue for enthusiasts. Those opting for a more virtual ringside experience can catch the match live through a DAZN subscription.

The social media sensation turned pugilist recently faced off against Nate Diaz in a high-profile August showdown, leaving fans hungry for more. Now, with the clash against Andre August on the horizon, the boxing world braces for another spectacle that promises fireworks.

Jake Paul's team addresses choice of Andre August over KSI showdown

The buzz surrounding Jake Paul's choice of opponent for his upcoming bout has left fans buzzing with curiosity, especially since the long-awaited clash with KSI has been a constant topic of conversation. However, 'The Problem Child' and his management have shed light on their decision to pit Paul against Andre August.

Despite the clamor for a face-off with KSI, Jake Paul is charting a different course, aiming to challenge for a world title and accumulate valuable in-ring experience. In an official statement, the 26-year-old explained his strategic move in a statement:

"I'm a professional boxer, and my ultimate goal is to be a world champion. To reach that pinnacle, I need to walk the path of greatness and face opponents who have dedicated their entire lives to boxing. While my previous bouts have been high-profile pay-per-view events, it's time for me to hone my skills against seasoned fighters. The fight on Friday, December 15th, will be a showcase of my dedication and pursuit of greatness, and I invite the world to witness it live on DAZN."

Expand Tweet