Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.: Full video highlights

Jake Paul made his boxing return in a 10-round cruiserweight bout against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) teamed up with Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions to promote the event which was held on Saturday at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
Paul amassed a five-fight win streak after suffering his first professional loss against Tommy Fury in 2023. In his most recent boxing outing last year, the 28-year-old faced Mike Tyson and secured a unanimous decision victory. However, it sparked criticism from many in the combat sports community due to the signficant age gap between Paul and Tyson.
As for Chavez Jr., he recovered from his loss to MMA legend Anderson Silva and went on to win two successive fights, the most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Uriah Hall last year.
Check out Jake Paul making his way to the arena below:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Check out Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.'s arrival for the main event below:
Chavez Jr. was on the backseat from the opening bell as he was unable to inflict any significant damage on Paul, who displayed good jabs and strong combinations.
Check out the post below:
The Mexican had some success in the latter stages of the bout, but it wasn't enough to secure victory, as their fight went to distance.
After 10 rounds of action, Paul got his hand raised via unanimous decision. The judges scored the contest (99-91, 97-93 & 98-92) in favor of the American.
Check out the fight outcome below: