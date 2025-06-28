Jake Paul vs. Julio César Chávez Jr.: Live round-by-round updates

The Jake Paul vs. Julio César Chávez Jr. round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming cruiserweight boxing match on June 28. The fight is scheduled for 10 rounds and marks one of the latest chapter in 'The Problem Child's' boxing journey.
He enters the bout with a 11-1 record and seven stoppages to his name. By contrast, Chávez Jr. is 54-6-1, with 34 knockouts/stoppages to his name. The matchup is about bragging rights, as Paul looks to claim another over-the-hill boxer in his quest to prove himself as legitimate.
Meanwhile, Chávez Jr. wants to show the difference between an influencer boxer and a true professional. While he once reigned as the WBC middleweight champion, he is 39 years old and has been inactive. Paul is young, larger, and more powerful and expected to win.
So, it comes as little shock that DraftKings Sportsbook has him as a -575 favorite, while Chávez Jr. is a +400 underdog. The card starts at 3:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 12:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), but the Paul vs. Chávez Jr. fight is expected to start at around 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T.
Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming cruiserweight fight.
