Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. purses and payouts: How much are the boxers making? Previous and estimated salaries reported

Fans' often become more curious about fighters' earnings when two high-profile athletes prepare for a highly anticipated showdown. A prominent figure in the influencer boxing circuit, Jake Paul, is now set to face former boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. In light of this, let's take a closer look at their estimated salaries for this fight.

Actual fight earnings can be difficult to determine because details such as pay-per-view share, sponsorship money and other contractually obligated sums are not publicly disclosed. However, based on the information from their previous bouts, we can estimate their potential earnings for this fight.

In his last showdown against boxing legend Mike Tyson, Paul reportedly earned around $40 million. The fight was co-promoted by his company, Most Valuable Promotions, which may have contributed his earnings.

In his earlier fights against lesser-known Andre August and Ryan Bourland, Paul is estimated to have earned $7 million to $10 million. Against Tommy Fury, his reported earnings were approximately $30 million, which included a guaranteed purse of $3.2 million and an additional $27 million pay-per-view shares.

Considering these figures, it appears that the fight earnings significantly depend on the star power of both fighters. Since Chavez Jr. is a former champion and a well-known boxer, it can be estimated that Paul could earn between $30 million and $40 million for facing him.

On the other hand, specific details regarding Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.'s recent fight purses are not publicly available. However, in his fights against Uriah Hall and MMA legend Anderson Silva, Chavez Jr. likely earned a seven-figure payout.

Historically, in his high-profile fights against Canelo Alvarez and Sergio Martinez, Chavez Jr. reportedly earned a guaranteed $3 million. Therefore, for his upcoming fight against Paul, Chavez Jr. might take home between $3 and $5 million.

A closer look at Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. marks a step up in competition for 'The Problem Child'. The 28-year-old has been criticized for fighting ageing veterans of boxing and MMA. However, Chavez Jr., at 39 years old, is 20 years younger than Paul's last opponent, Mike Tyson.

Chavez is a +450 underdog, primarily due to his age, against the -600 favourite Paul. However, the Mexican boxer brings the experience of having fought at the elite level of the sport, adding an intriguing dynamic to the fight.

Paul is coming off wins over Mike Tyson and Ryan Bourland in two of his most recent fights. Meanwhile, Chavez Jr. has defeated Uriah Hall and David Zegarra in the last four years.

Paul vs. Chavez Jr. will headline the boxing event scheduled for Saturday, June 28, 2025, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, USA. The event will stream live on DAZN pay-per-view.

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

