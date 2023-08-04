Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: When, where, and how to watch? Date, timings, main card, and streaming details 

The highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match is set to go down at the American Airlines Center in Dallas this weekend. The ten-round affair will mark the Stockton native's first outing in the squared circle. The fight will be contested at 185 pounds.

While Paul will be looking to redeem his last loss against Tommy Fury, Diaz seems focused on teaching 'The Problem Child' a lesson in respect. Ever since Diaz's team clashed with Paul's crew before the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva bout, the two men have fired nasty verbal shots at each other via interviews and social media. However, they finally get to settle their differences on August 5.

The Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight, billed as Ready 4 War, will headline a stacked main card featuring several blockbuster matchups. In the co-main event, Amanda Serrano will defend her undisputed women's featherweight title against Heather Hardy in an exciting rematch.

Elsewhere on the card, Nate Diaz's teammate Chris Avila will fight former UFC star Jeremy Stephens. MVP stars Ashton Sylve and Shadisa Green will also return against William Silva and Olivia Curry, respectively.

The pay-per-view (PPV) event will air on August 5 at 8 PM (ET), 1 AM (UK time), and 5 AM (IST on August 6). It will be available for purchase on ESPN+ and DAZN PPV for $59.99.

To purchase the event, fans need a monthly subscription to the providers. While ESPN charges $9.99 a month, DAZN costs $19.99. For viewers outside America, FITE TV will stream the fight for $44.99.

Stephen Thompson on Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson recently weighed in on the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match. While the veteran fighter would love to see his fellow MMA fighter defeat the YouTuber-turned-boxer, he doesn't see it happening.

Diaz isn't the first former UFC star that Paul has faced in the ring. 'The Problem Child' has previously defeated some notable MMA personalities like Anderson Silva, Ben Askren, and Tyron Woodley to build his reputation as a serious boxer. After losing to Tommy Fury in his last outing, it seems Paul wants to go back to boxing MMA veterans.

In a recent interview with MMA journalist Chamatkar Sandhu, Stephen Thompson shared his prediction for the crossover boxing match and stated:

"I would love to see Nate win this fight, but I just don't see it happening... I think Jake has solidified himself as a professional athlete. He did great in his last fight... The guy's training like a real athlete... I think Jake's got it."

Watch the full video below: