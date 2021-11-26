'One of the biggest names in entertainment'- Ricky Hatton feels Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury is a '50-50 fight'

As the mega-social media grudge match between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury inches closer, a lot of people have started to chip in their opinions on the fight. While many have suggested that 'The Problem Child' doesn't stand a chance against Tyson Fury's younger brother, Ricky Hatton, however, has a different opinion.

The former boxer was recently interviewed by Boxing Social where he spoke about Jake Paul and his fight against Tommy Fury.

"One of the biggest names in entertainment, you know, Jake Paul these days is really big news and you know Tommy has got his opportunity and I'm absolutely delighted for it. You know, it's hard to say, I think it's a 50-50 fight to be honest with you."

Ricky Hatton acknowledged Jake Paul's boxing skills and suggested that his fight against Tommy Fury would be a 50-50 affair. Heading into the fight, 'The Problem Child' is the underdog while Tommy Fury, who comes from the legendary Fury family, has been backed by many to put an end to Paul's boxing career.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



One Will Fall.



@showtimeboxing @amaliearena Pucker up Timmy, it’s time to kiss ur last name and ur family’s boxing legacy goodbye. DEC 18th Im changing this wankers name to Tommy Fumbles and celebrating with Tom Brady. Tickets on sale November 10th! #PaulFury One Will Fall. @MostVpromotions @showtimeboxing @amaliearena Pucker up Timmy, it’s time to kiss ur last name and ur family’s boxing legacy goodbye. DEC 18th Im changing this wankers name to Tommy Fumbles and celebrating with Tom Brady. Tickets on sale November 10th!#PaulFury One Will Fall. @MostVpromotions @showtimeboxing @amaliearena https://t.co/IFStMpJul5

Tommy Fury is carrying the hopes of people who want to see Jake Paul lose the fight and it will be interesting to see whether 'TNT' can deliver come fight night.

'Jake Paul has more rounds than Tommy Fury' - Ricky Hatton explains what favors 'The Problem Child'

During the same interview with Boxing Social, the former British boxer was asked about Tommy Fury's chances of beating Jake Paul. And while Hatton was quick to give the Fury family their props, he went on to make the following statement:

"I think Tommy's got the ability and Tyson is training him, he'll most definitely be fit. But you know he's (Tommy) not done many rounds himself. Jake Paul's the YouTube (guy) but somebody's the professional but I think Jake Paul has done more rounds which will play a big part in the fight."

By the looks of it, it seems like Ricky Hatton is caught in a dilemma and is unsure of who will get the job done come December 18th. The build up to the fight has been really exciting and it is yet to be seen whether the fight will live up to all the hype.

Watch Ricky Hatton's interview with Boxing Social below:

Edited by David Andrew