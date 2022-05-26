Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury odds: Who opened as the favorite?

Jake Paul was supposed to take on Tommy Fury in December 2021. However, the fight never materialized due to Fury suffering an injury ahead of the contest.

Per oddsshark.com, 'TNT' opened up as a -175 betting favorite for his clash against 'The Problem Child'. Paul, meanwhile, was a +135 underdog heading into their proposed clash.

Both fighters were undefeated heading into the contest. Tyson Fury's half-brother, Tommy, had a record of 7-0 at that point in time, including four knockout wins to his name. Paul, on the other hand, had a record of 4-0 and was coming off a razor-close decision win against Tyron Woodley.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside Jake Paul will be fighting Tommy Fury, the half-brother of Tyson Fury, on Dec. 18 in Tampa, Florida, sources tell @marc_raimondi Jake Paul will be fighting Tommy Fury, the half-brother of Tyson Fury, on Dec. 18 in Tampa, Florida, sources tell @marc_raimondi. https://t.co/rd77qAtCQT

Due to Fury's withdrawal, Paul was left without an opponent shortly before the fight. 'The Chosen One' decided to step in on short notice to take on Paul, seeking revenge for his previous loss.

However, 'The Problem Child' viciously knocked out the former UFC welterweight champion in the sixth round of their fight and closed the rivalry once and for all.

After recovering from his injuries, Fury returned to the ring in April this year and earned a decision victory over Daniel Bocianski at Wembley Stadium. The bout took place on the undercard of Tyson Fury's collision with Dillian Whyte.

Jake Paul has teased his return to the ring

Paul has been actively looking for an opponent as he is eager to make a return to the boxing ring sooner rather than later.

The YouTube star even tweeted out that he would beat both Anderson Silva and Floyd Mayweather on the same night after the duo fought in their respective exhibition matches in Dubai this past weekend.

Jake Paul @jakepaul I would beat Floyd and Anderson in the same night 🫠 I would beat Floyd and Anderson in the same night 🫠

Paul is also seemingly open to taking on heavyweight legend Mike Tyson in his next fight. While 'Iron Mike' has been retired for a long time from the sport, he has since made an appearance in an exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr.

Given the amount of attention Paul can generate in everything he does, it perhaps wouldn't be surprising to see him take on Tyson inside the ring.

Nevertheless, fans will be keeping a close eye on what's next for Jake Paul inside the squared circle.

