Jake Paul jibes at Canelo Alvarez and Gervonta Davis to prove why Tommy Fury is a formidable opponent for him

Jake Paul has taken a jibe at Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. Paul also claimed that Tommy Fury is a more reputed opponent than the likes of Canelo fought early in their careers.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the YouTube superstar and boxing wunderkind suggested that Alvarez and Davis faced an extremely low level of opposition early on in their respective careers. Paul indicated that at this stage of his career, in comparison to them, he’s facing a much more experienced boxer in Fury.

“7-0 Fury doesn’t cut it for my 5th fight. I’m fighting either Hector Lopez or Javier Martinez next!! Hector was “Tanks” 8th opponent, came in 0-0 and retired 0-1. Hector was an MMAer who was 2-0. Javier was Canelos 10th opponent, entered the fight 0-0 and retired at 0-1. #Clowns”

Presently, rising star Gervonta Davis is set to defend his WBA (Regular) lightweight title against Rolando Romero at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on December 5.

Meanwhile, Canelo Alvarez is widely considered to be one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters in the world today. Alvarez is one of the biggest box office draws in all of combat sports, and many believe that he’s currently the biggest star in the sport of professional boxing.

Canelo Alvarez is set to fight Caleb Plant at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on November 6. The fight will witness Alvarez put his WBA (Super), WBC, WBO and The Ring super middleweight titles on the line. Moreover, Plant’s IBF super middleweight title will also be at stake in this matchup.

Fighting Tommy Fury could prove to be an uphill battle for Jake Paul

Despite having trained as a boxer for just the past few years, Jake Paul has impressed many in the fight game by amassing an undefeated pro boxing record of 4 wins and 0 losses.

Nevertheless, many believe that Jake Paul's next opponent might be far too skilled and experienced a boxer for him to handle this early in his career.

Tommy Fury, who's expected to fight Jake Paul later this year, is only 7-0 as a professional boxer. However, he is part of the legendary Fury boxing family and is a younger half-brother of heavyweight boxing great Tyson Fury.

'TNT' has been boxing since childhood. Considering Fury's record, size and family legacy, the consensus is that Jake Paul has a mountainous challenge ahead of him.

