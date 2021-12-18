Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 (18 December 2021): Last-minute betting odds for 'The Problem Child' vs. 'The Chosen One'

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are set to meet in the ring for the second time on December 18th 2021. The highly anticipated rematch wasn't on the cards until Tommy Fury withdrew from his bout against Paul and 'The Chosen One' agreed to step in. With the fight less than 24 hours away, we will take a look at the last minute betting odds for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2.

Going into the first fight with Tyron Woodley, 'The Problem Child' was a favorite. While some might assume that after taking Paul the entire distance for the first time in his career, Woodley would have much better chances this time around, that isn't the case. The odd makers are favoring Jake Paul yet again and have picked him as a massive favorite.

Jake Paul is coming in as a favorite at -225, which means you will need to bet $225 to win $100. Whereas, Tyron Woodley comes in at +200, which means you will win $200 if you bet $100 (All odds via Betway)

Take a look at more Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 odds below:

Paul by KO/TKO or DQ: +200

Paul by points: +140

Woodley by KO/TKO or DQ: +333

Woodley by points: +700

Draw: +1600

Jake Paul is certainly favored by the odd makers, the reason for the same seems to be the fact that Paul has many more rounds under his belt in the squared circle compared to Woodley, who is in for just his second boxing bout.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 undercard betting odds

The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight card will feature five more fights, however, the odds of only three of those five fights have been released so far. Take a look at the betting odds for the same below:

J'Leon Love -1200 vs. Marcus Oliveira +600

Liam Paro -150 vs. Yomar Alamo +125

Amanda Serrano -3300 vs. Miriam Gutierrez +1200

