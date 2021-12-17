What is the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 weigh-in start time?

The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley weigh-ins will take place at 4:00 p.m. (ET) on Friday, December 17, 2021.

The highly anticipated rematch is set to go down at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on December 18. Like the first fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, the rematch will also take place under the Showtime Sports banner.

Fans can watch the pay-per-view on Showtime Boxing PPV and Fite.tv with the pricing set at $59.99 and $19.99 respectively.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2: What time do the weigh-ins start?

USA:

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 official weigh-ins will begin at 4 p.m. (ET) on Friday, December 17 in the United States.

United Kingdom:

The official weigh-ins will begin at 9:00 p.m. (GMT) on Friday, December 17 in the United Kingdom.

India:

Weigh-ins for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 will begin at 1:30 a.m. (IST) on Friday, December 17 in India.

Where to watch Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 weigh-in?

Fans across the world can watch the live weigh-ins of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 on Paul's YouTube channel. To watch the weigh-ins live, click here.

The weigh-ins will also be broadcast live on Showtime Sports' YouTube channel.

How much will Jake Paul weigh going into Tyron Woodley rematch?

Jake Paul has been weighing in at around 190 lbs for most of his pro-boxing career so far. However, it looks like 'The Problem Child' is about to drop some weight for his rematch against Tyron Woodley. According to BJ Flores, his head trainer, Paul will hit the scales lighter than usual.

While speaking to The W.A.D.E. Concept, Flores revealed:

"He [Jake Paul] started working hard, we have switched a couple of things up. He will come in lighter for this fight, he'll be quicker and more aggressive."

Watch BJ Flores' full interview with The W.A.D.E. Concept below:

It will be interesting to see whether the decision to come in lighter than usual benefits Jake Paul against Tyron Woodley. Regardless of the outcome, the rematch between Paul and Woodley is set to be a spectacle and fans can expect an entertaining showdown come fight night.

