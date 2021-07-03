Jake Paul weighs in on the Olympic disqualification of Sha'Carri Richardson following positive drug test 

YouTuber-tuned-boxer Jake Paul has had something to say about the suspension and subsequent disqualification of American track and field sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson after she tested positive for marijuana.

Calling the entire situation 'sickening', Jake Paul provided his opinion on the matter in a recent tweet.

"Sha'Carri Richardson being suspended for a substance that's legal in her jurisdiction is such bullsh*t. If you sell cannabis in the US, you're considered an 'entrepreneur', but if you use it you are condemned. This is a young 21-year-old woman (sic) who is an American superstar and inspiration to so many.. She lost her mother just weeks ago and now they're cutting her out of the Olympics and crushing her dream. F*** the system," Jake Paul shared.

This Sha’Carri Richardson situation is sickening… pic.twitter.com/cQuZy949z7 — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 2, 2021

Coming off a KO win over ex-Olympian and UFC veteran Ben Askren, Jake Paul is now set to face former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in a boxing match. The fight is scheduled to go down on August 28 under the banner of Showtime.

Sha'Carri Richardson disqualified from the 100-meters race for Tokyo Olympics.

Shooting to fame with a 10:75 run in the 100 meters at the NCAA in 2019, Sha'Carri Richardson became one of the ten fastest women in history at the age of only 19.

She had qualified for the 2020 Summer Olympics to be held in Tokyo, Japan, with a 100-meter time of 10:86 seconds at the Trials held in Eugene, Oregon, on June 19. However, it was reported by the USADA on July 1 that Richardson had tested positive for THC, the main psychoactive component present in cannabis, thereby making her ineligible to participate in the 100-meters race.

The one-month period of suspension came into effect on June 28, meaning Sha'Carri Richardson will be eligible to take part in the preliminary heats for the women's 4x100 meters relay scheduled to take place on August 5, followed by the finals on August 6.

THC has been recently classified as a 'Substance of Abuse' per the 2021 World Anti-Doping Code. Any athlete testing positive for the category and if it is proved that their usage has occurred out of competition and is unrelated to performance enhancement are likely to receive a three-month sanction.

In Richardson's case, the suspension was reduced because she successfully completed a counseling program regarding usage of cannabis, per USADA. Sha'Carri Richardson has since appeared in an exclusive interview with TODAY and addressed the matter.

Watch a segment of the interview below.

“Don’t judge me, because I am human… I just happen to run a little faster.”



Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) speaks with @SavannahGuthrie about her failed drug test. pic.twitter.com/aZKTDhYn6Z — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 2, 2021

